‘Lovestruck in the City’ stars enjoy their happiest moments together

The new stills for KakaoTV’s K-drama Lovestruck in the City have been released with lead stars Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won looking blissfully in love.

The story follows the realistic romantic relationships of young people fighting to survive in a hectic city. The first season is called My Lovable Camera Thief with multiple seasons being produced in mind. The role of Park Jae Won is played by Ji Chang Wook and he is an honest and passionate architect who is a hopeless romantic.

Kim Ji Won plays the ‘camera thief’, freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh who steals Park Jae Won’s heart one summer night and then disappears. He is unable to get over her even a year later.

Spoilers ahead. The previous episode of the series showed Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh starting their romance. He has his arms around her as they pose for a photo together in the new stills.

The boutonnière in Park Jae Won’s shirt pocket and bouquet held in Lee Eun Oh’s hands indicate that they are having a small wedding with just the two of them. The couple start their newlywed life in a camping car and they look blissfully in love as they cuddle and drink coffee together. The next episode of the series will show the sweet moments from the couple’s relationship a year before.

Scenes showing the kiss in the workshop to the night in the camping car and their wedding, their spontaneous and loving romance will make viewers’ hearts flutter while also raising the question of why they broke up.

The episode will also share a look at Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh’s current lives following their return to Seoul.

The producers of “Lovestruck in the City” explained, “Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh, who were attracted to each other at first sight, will have their own wedding and enjoy the peak of their happiness. Please watch to see how their relationship will progress in Seoul as they look back at their beautiful memories from a year ago.”

Episode 4 of “Lovestruck in the City” will be revealed on January 1 at 5 p.m. KST.