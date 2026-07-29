Amos Yee faces charges for dodging Singapore National Service; set to plead guilty, may need to serve NS

SINGAPORE: Online commentator and former child actor Amos Yee Pang Sang is expected to plead guilty on Sept 7 to charges linked to dodging his National Service (NS) duties, according to court records.

The guilty plea date was fixed after a pre-trial conference before Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan. Amos Yee faces three charges under the Enlistment Act after being charged in March, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 27).

On X (Twitter), Yee acknowledged the upcoming court hearing. He wrote, “Welp, I’m going to Singapore Prison on Sept 7 for escaping National Service. Let’s enjoy my last month.”

Three charges cover nearly a decade

Prosecutors allege that Yee failed to report for his pre-enlistment medical screening between April 26, 2016 and March 19, 2026.

He is also accused of leaving Singapore without valid exit permits during two periods: from Dec 13, 2015 to April 19, 2016, and from Dec 15, 2016 to March 19, 2026.

Court records show he is out on bail of S$10,000 and is represented by lawyer Mr Divanan Narkunan.

Criminal case doesn’t replace NS duties

Under the present circumstances, Yee won’t face a second prosecution in a military court or serve detention barracks for the same offences already before the criminal courts, but he is still expected to serve National Service after his criminal case.

Singapore treats NS as a legal duty for eligible male citizens and permanent residents. Criminal proceedings can deal with alleged enlistment offences, but they don’t automatically remove the underlying obligation to serve.

Case follows deportation from the United States

Yee left Singapore for the United States (US) in 2016 after serving jail terms here over separate offences involving remarks about Christians and Muslims.

He was later granted asylum in the US. Years later, he pleaded guilty there to child pornography and grooming-related offences and received a six-year prison sentence. After his release on parole, he was returned to custody for breaching parole conditions before being deported to Singapore in March this year.

Separately, an 18-year-old male has been charged over an alleged assault on Yee at an anime convention in May. This case is still at the pre-trial stage.

Possible penalties under the Enlistment Act

Anyone convicted of NS enlistment offences can face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both, for each charge. The court will decide Yee’s sentence after his guilty plea.

Whatever the outcome, this case shows that unresolved NS obligations can follow Singaporeans for years, even after long periods overseas. The legal process may take time, but the duty itself doesn’t simply expire.

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