PAP MPs back woman wrongly implicated in Faishal Ibrahim controversy

SINGAPORE: A fitness trainer has publicly denied online rumours linking her to former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, after social media posts falsely identified her as the woman involved in the circumstances surrounding his recent resignation.

Assoc Prof Faishal stepped down from his ministerial appointment and resigned as Member of Parliament for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC after acknowledging that his conduct in his interactions with a woman had fallen short of the standards expected of a political office holder.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced his resignation on July 20. Although police found that no criminal offence had been committed, Assoc Prof Faishal said he would leave politics to focus on his family.

The speculation took a new turn on Monday (July 27), when fitness trainer Rasidah Caudal addressed claims circulating online that identified her as the woman connected to the case.

In an Instagram post, Ms Rasidah shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a Telegram message alleging that she was “the one who caused MP Faishal to resign” and claiming that she was “married to a French man”. The same image was also circulated on TikTok, where it had amassed more than 82,000 views as of Monday.

Rejecting the claims outright, Ms Rasidah described them as “untrue allegation[s]” and said she had been “wrongfully accused as the woman in the [Assoc] Prof Faishal[‘s] case”.

“I would like to take the occasion to categorically reject these accusations,” she wrote.

A certified senior Piloxing and Pilates trainer, Ms Rasidah conducts fitness classes at various community centres. She explained that her only interaction with Assoc Prof Faishal took place during two fitness events held at Kampung Ubi Community Club, which were organised by the Kembangan Community Club Women’s Executive Committee.

“My only contact with him was during my two fitness events at Kampung Ubi CC, organised by Kembangan CC WEC,” she wrote.

She also challenged those spreading the allegations to substantiate their claims. “I ask those posting and commenting on these false accusations to please refrain from doing so, as well as provide tangible proof to their claims of my supposed links to Prof Faishal. Real, unfabricated proof. May the people sharing these unsubstantiated rumours at least have the backbone to supplement them with proof.”

Warning that the spread of falsehoods could have legal consequences, Ms Rasidah reminded those involved that disseminating false information is punishable under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

“I will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone spreading these false rumours. Commenting and posting under a pseudonym doesn’t make you invisible, nor does it make you immune to the full extent of the law,” she said.

She suggested that the accusations stemmed from public attempts to find answers to a scandal with limited publicly available details, but urged people not to direct their frustrations at innocent individuals.

“These accusations are, seemingly, a search for solutions to a scandal without answers. I understand the sentiment. However, I beg you to refrain causing damage to a woman and her family because you have not been able to obtain such answers. I do not know them either.”

She added that “resorting to playground chatter and false accusations, which, mind you, have real-life consequences on people’s lives, contrary to what social media may make you believe, is extremely low.”

Her post prompted a response from Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad, who also spoke out against the online speculation in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Many of us are still trying to come to terms with the hurt and disappointment of recent events. But even then, we should not cause the same pain to others,” he wrote.

Mr Zaqy noted that an innocent woman had been forced to publicly defend herself after being wrongly identified online. He wrote:

“A woman who was wrongly identified in relation to Prof Faishal has had to publicly clarify that she was not involved. Her photographs and identity were circulated, exposing her to false accusations and abusive comments.

“No innocent person, especially a woman, should have to endure such harassment because of unfounded speculation.”

He urged members of the public to exercise greater care before sharing unverified claims online: “Before passing on a claim, let us pause, verify the facts and remember that a few clicks online can cause deep hurt to innocent people.”

Several other ruling party members also expressed support for Ms Rasidah. East Coast GRC MP Hazlina Abdul Halim commented: “I am really sorry to hear this…Sending courage and strength.”

Former Sembawang GRC MP Amrin Amin also weighed in on Facebook, saying that “public life is unforgiving enough” and that “we do not need to make it crueller by pulling more people into the story”.

“Perhaps the kinder thing now is to give everyone involved the space to heal,” he said.