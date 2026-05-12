Teen who allegedly attacked Amos Yee at Suntec City anime event faces public nuisance and causing hurt charges

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old teenager was charged on Monday after allegedly assaulting Amos Yee during an anime convention at Suntec City over the weekend. The incident happened at about 2.10 pm on May 9 at the Suntec City Convention Centre.

Bosco Chun Ho Wang, a Chinese national and Singapore permanent resident, faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another for public nuisance. Prosecutors alleged that he shouted, punched and kicked Yee during the confrontation, causing annoyance to members of the public nearby.

Videos of the incident spread online over the weekend, drawing strong reactions across social media. Some Singaporeans criticised the violence, while others pointed out that public anger toward Yee has remained intense for years due to his past controversies. Yee later uploaded a photo showing a bloodied lip after the incident.

The 27-year-old Yee returned to Singapore earlier this year after being deported from the United States. In March, he was charged over offences linked to National Service obligations. He is due back in court on May 22 for a pretrial conference regarding those charges.

The latest case also revived memories of a similar incident in 2015, when Yee was slapped outside the State Courts by another man. The attacker in that case, Neo Gim Huah, was jailed for three weeks after the court said vigilante-style behaviour couldn’t be accepted.

The Suntec City incident has once again drawn attention to how public confrontations can spiral out of control in crowded spaces, especially when polarising figures are involved. Anime and pop culture conventions are usually associated with cosplay, merchandise collection and fan meetups, not physical altercations.

Singapore courts have consistently taken a hard line against public violence, even when emotions run high. The legal signal has remained the same over the years: Personal anger doesn’t override the law.

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