Miley Cyrus ‘didn’t spend too much time crying’ over divorce

American songstress Miley Cyrus said that she ‘didn’t spend too much time’ crying over her divorce with Liam Hemsworth. The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer announced her breakup from 30-year-old actor Liam in August 2019, eight months after they got married in a romantic ceremony. Miley shared that she has learned to move on after two years of ‘trauma’ which included losing her home in a fire and the passing of her grandmother.

Miley was asked on Scandinavian talk show Skavlan if she has become more or less emotional with age and she responded, ‘If you ask dudes I’ve broken up with they’ll say less, but I think more. I would say that there’s a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on.

‘I’ve gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma super close with, I lost.

‘In a way, I didn’t spend too much time crying over it and it wasn’t because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something but it was just because I wasn’t going to change it.

‘I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you’re trapped.’

The singer-actress added that her ‘tool’ for coping with tough times is to ‘move forward’.

She said: ‘I heal through movement. I heal through travelling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life.’

And Miley said she is always changed by her experiences, explaining: ‘I think my feelings change really drastically all the time. Because every experience we have at every second changes the way that you perceive your life.’

Miley does not agree with Madonna’s previous claims that the coronavirus pandemic has been a ‘great equaliser’.

She said: ‘I don’t agree with that. I think that we’ve seen more divide recently than I have in my lifetime, just because we are really understanding the division between race and wealth, and that wealth and health can actually be the same thing.

‘And I think that’s unfathomably wrong and that is why our election is so important. So no, I don’t believe COVID has been an equaliser in any way.’

The Malibu singer dated Liam on and off from 2009 and rekindling their romance seemingly for good in 2016. They then got married in December 2018. Unfortunately, their union was short-lived and they announced their split in August 2019 with Liam filing for divorce days later. Miley then dated Kaitlynn Carter after a short while.

In October 2019, Miley and Cody Simpson started dating. In August this year, the pair called it quits.

The Hannah Montana star confirmed that she and the 23-year-old Australian singer, whom she has known for a decade, called it quits on an Instagram Live clip.

In her message on Instagram, she referenced her divorce from her ex-husband Liam, which was announced in August last year, in a move that reportedly surprised the actor.

‘A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that,’ she said.

‘So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,’ she continued. /TISG

