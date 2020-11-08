Entertainment Celebrity 'didn't spend too much time crying' over

Miley Cyrus ‘didn’t spend too much time crying’ over divorce

Miley Cyrus got over her divorce quickly. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

American songstress said that she ‘didn’t spend too much time’ crying over her with . The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer announced her breakup from 30-year-old actor Liam in August 2019, eight months after they got married in a romantic ceremony. Miley shared that she has learned to move on after two years of ‘trauma’ which included losing her home in a fire and the passing of her grandmother.

Miley was asked on Scandinavian talk show Skavlan if she has become more or less emotional with age and she responded, ‘If you ask dudes I’ve broken up with they’ll say less, but I think more. I would say that there’s a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on.

‘I’ve gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma super close with, I lost.

‘In a way, I didn’t spend too much time crying over it and it wasn’t because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something but it was just because I wasn’t going to change it.

- Advertisement -

‘I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you’re trapped.’

The singer-actress added that her ‘tool’ for coping with tough times is to ‘move forward’.

She said: ‘I heal through movement. I heal through travelling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life.’

And Miley said she is always changed by her experiences, explaining: ‘I think my feelings change really drastically all the time. Because every experience we have at every second changes the way that you perceive your life.’

Miley does not agree with Madonna’s previous claims that the coronavirus pandemic has been a ‘great equaliser’.

She said: ‘I don’t agree with that. I think that we’ve seen more divide recently than I have in my lifetime, just because we are really understanding the division between race and wealth, and that wealth and health can actually be the same thing.

‘And I think that’s unfathomably wrong and that is why our election is so important. So no, I don’t believe COVID has been an equaliser in any way.’

The Malibu singer dated Liam on and off from 2009 and rekindling their romance seemingly for good in 2016. They then got married in December 2018. Unfortunately, their union was short-lived and they announced their split in August 2019 with Liam filing for divorce days later. Miley then dated Kaitlynn Carter after a short while.

and Miley Cyrus had an on and off relationship. Picture: Instagram

In October 2019, Miley and Cody Simpson started dating. In August this year, the pair called it quits.

The Hannah Montana star confirmed that she and the 23-year-old Australian singer, whom she has known for a decade, called it quits on an Instagram Live clip.

In her message on Instagram, she referenced her divorce from her ex-husband Liam, which was announced in August last year, in a move that reportedly surprised the actor.

‘A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that,’ she said.

‘So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,’ she continued. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Netizens alarmed after Ho Ching’s Covid-19 FB post

Ho Ching, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, apologised on social media after mistakenly alarming netizens with a social media post on Covid-19. In a Facebook post on Sunday (Nov 1), Mdm Ho wrote: "Apologies for causing some...
View Post
Featured News

Victims of NUS sexual misconduct saga say school made police report without their consent

The two victims who alleged that the former Tembusu College fellow Jeremy Fernando made non-consensual sexual advances towards them said that the National University of Singapore (NUS) made a police report without seeking their consent. In a article by The Sunday Times...
View Post
Featured News

P J Thum made democracy plea to Mahathir during 2018 meeting

Singapore -- Historian Thum Ping Tjin claims that he pleaded with former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to bring democracy to Malaysia and that Dr Mahathir rejected his plea during his "once in a lifetime" meeting with the Premier in 2018. Dr...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet