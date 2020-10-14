HDB homeowner seeking advice on noisy upstairs neighbour receives interesting suggestions

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A homeowner took to social media to ask the online community for advice on how to handle noisy upstairs neighbours. The post garnered interesting feedback from those who experienced the same situation at some point.

On Monday (Oct 12), Facebook user Yinse Tan asked the following question on Complaint Singapore’s page, “Hi guys, this is no complaint, just want to get help and advice from here. Are there any ways to stop my upstairs neighbour from dragging footsteps, kid running and dropping heavy stuff on the floor during 11 pm till 2:30 am? This happens every single night.”

The concerned citizen added that the Housing & Development Board (HDB) had advised them to seek assistance from mediators. They also cannot sell the flat and move out as they still had four years in their MOP (Minimum Occupation Period), which is the period homeowners are required to occupy the flat before selling physically.

“Is soundproofing ceiling (sic) any help?” asked Ms Tan in search of any recommendations to address the situation.

The post received over 200 comments, with many sharing similar experiences and what they did to rectify the noisy neighbour predicament. Many suggested gifting the neighbour with rubber stoppers which they could attach on the legs of their furniture. “Asked them nicely to put on their furniture legs so that when drag chair or tables, there is minimal noise. Told them nicely that the noises are affecting my sleep. After that, no more problem,” said one successful tenant.

“Call police a few times and then see your Member of Parliament and tell the MP that nothing was done by the police,” said Facebook user Sarjit Singh who added they too were facing the same problem.

Facebook user Zachary Alleano noted the best solution was to go upstairs and have a chat with the neighbours. “Settle it personally first and if it continues, then start random construction work early in the morning. Literally drill holes in your ceiling then cover it up,” added the netizen jokingly. Ms Tan confirmed they have tried talking to the neighbour, to no avail.

Others gave more comments, saying a small piece of plywood held up on the ceiling and hit with a hammer would suffice, just to avoid having to damage the ceiling.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Jasmine Siew commented that the cheapest way to stop hearing the sound was to buy an earplug.

“Mediation doesn’t help unless the upstairs neighbour think (sic) that they are in the wrong too and stop, same goes for soft approach if they listen,” highlighted a homeowner who went through the same situation. “If not, the only way is to shift out after four more years of suffering. Been there done that. Unfortunately, Singapore laws don’t protect those who suffer under these circumstances.”

