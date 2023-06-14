Hazelle Teo hosts one of the biggest stages in NDP 2023, says it’s a dream come true

SINGAPORE: Hazelle Teo will be hosting the National Day Parade 2023. In her Instagram account, she admitted that she still can’t believe she’s finally hosting one of her biggest stages yet.

In her post, she said, “Still letting this fact sink in. Ever since I became a host, this has been one of the biggest stages I could only DREAM about being on… and I still can’t believe I’m here.”

Teo added that it is an honour for her to be hosting the parade, and she will give her 101% for every show.

Netizens expressed their excitement and joy for Hazelle Teo in the comments section.

One IG user declared: “It’s only a matter of time u will be on that stage! Ur hosting skills is perfect for it! 🎉🎉”, which gained a reply from Hazelle saying: “Still can be better! I’ll work hard! Thank you!”

Another IG user remarked: “yess so happy for u!! if you hosted last year i would have met you irl cuz i was performing.”

More users declared: “Congratulations!! Cannot wait to see u host for ndp ❤️”, “OMG yesss!! Congratulations, I’m so proud of you and I wish you the best of luck 💖💖🤗😍”, “Time to rock it! 😉💪”, “Congratulations!!!!! Go get it Hazelle!!!!”, and “I’m super proud of you Hazelle! Can’t wait to watch NDP 2023 on 9th August :)”

The Singapore National Day Parade is an annual parade to commemorate the country’s independence. This 2023, the parade theme will be “Onward As One”, and the celebration will be held on August 9th at Padang. For more information about NDP 2023, visit https://www.ndp.gov.sg/ or you may visit the official Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/ndpeeps/

