Jade Seah tries ice bath in Bali, says it made her feel alive

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Jade Seah shared her experience as she tried an ice bath in Bali, Indonesia. In her post, she said, “Nobody believes I actually did this!”

The short video showed how she prepared for the ice bath – the proper breathing techniques taught by an instructor – and her live reactions while entering and staying in the bathtub full of ice for 5 minutes!

Jade admitted in her post caption: “I’m terrible with cold (I don’t sleep with air-conditioning and don’t actually even need a fan most nights in Singapore), and get grouchy on winter trips (unless snowboarding) or when too cold in air-conditioned spaces, so this was really a stretch for me.”

She added: “To be really honest, I don’t know what that actually meant, but as a sportsperson and someone veering a little type A, I set a goal, and it was to stay in that ice for 2.5 minutes, the recommended time to get the benefits of ice bathing.”

By the end of her experience, Jade declared that it made her feel alive, and it amazes her that there are so many things a human body can do.

“I love seeing how far I can push my body. It makes me feel alive and reminds me of the wonders of the human body,” she mentioned.

She encouraged everyone to try it as well and declared that she slept like a baby afterwards.

Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “I find this so hard. Good job! I can barely get through a cold shower”, which gained a reply from Jade saying: “I literally never do cold showers, girl! Even on the hottest days. Hahaha this was mad out of my comfort zone.”

Another user remarked: “wowww!! I wanted so much to try but I don’t think I gonna do it 😢😢😢”, and Jade replied with: “try the next chance you get!”

More uses commented: “Woah! I remember u hate the cold and going into this is really the extreme! 👏👏’, “I’m only looking at your abs.😄”, and “Looks crazy intense.”

