Harry Potter star shows throwback photos

Harry Potter star Tom Felton recently shared a sweet baby-faced throwback photo from his Harry Potter days with co-stars Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Josh Herdman.

The actor played the villainous teen Draco Malfoy in the wizarding franchise. Tom, 33 shared a behind-the-scenes throwback with his fellow co-stars dressed in their Hogwart’s uniforms. The throwback photo is from one of the early Harry Potter films as the teens posed together in a group shot.

Tom (Draco) and Josh (Goyle) were wearing their Slytherin colours while Emma (Hermione Granger) and Daniel (Harry Potter) wore Gryffindor red and gold.

He playfully captioned the snap: ‘Caption contest …winner gets signed hero mask *villain , time starts NOW! credit @josh_herdman_official.’

The actor then uploaded a shot of himself wearing a Slytherin-themed face mask which he appeared to be willing to give away to one of his successful followers.

The actor who played Draco seems to be feeling nostalgic lately as earlier in the week he posted another throwback photo of himself with Josh and their co-star Devon Murray who portrayed Seamus Finnigan in Harry Potter.

The three of them were seen larking around outside a trailer onset of the first film, the Philosopher’s Store as they all wore tracksuits instead of their Harry Potter robes. Tom captioned the image: ‘In between scenes, 2001 #philosophersstone wutang @josh_herdman_official.’

A week ago, actor Jason Isaacs who played Lucius Malfoy shared a heartfelt tribute to his on-screen son Tom to mark his 33rd birthday. The 57-year-old actor took to Twitter to post a photo alongside the star, saying that Tom was ‘always a ray of light to me.’

Gushing about Tom, Jason wrote: ‘Holy hairy heroes son – you’re Jesus’s age today! In these strangest of dark days, you’re always a ray of light to me.

‘Thanks for making mischief, music and magic for this fan (and all the others too). Happiest of Birthday Bonanzas Love ya kid Fake Dad x’

Tom was delighted by the message from Jason, and wrote back: ‘Love you dad x’

Draco and Lucius shared a strained relationship throughout the franchise as the teen felt conflicted over his loyalty to Voldermort and the Death Eaters, but it’s clear that the actors share a close bond.