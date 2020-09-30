Taylor Swift fans react after Jake Gyllenhaal posts throwback photo

- Advertisement -

A day ago, Jake Gyllenhaal posted a throwback photo of himself as a child, prompting Taylor Swift fans to ‘heckle’ him online. They quoted a Swift song All Too Well in their comments.

For those who do not know, the singer dated Jake Gyllenhaal in the past while there is a lot of speculation that her song is about their relationship coming to an end.

Fans of Taylor Swift, otherwise known as Swifties would probably know these two things.

In the song All Too Well, there is a classic line that goes like this: “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed…” A day ago, Jake Gyllenhaal posted a throwback photo of himself as a child.

- Advertisement -

After he posted that up, Swifties started flooding Jake’s post with the same joke, by repeating the lyrics from Swift’s song.

Almost every single comment on Jake’s post is the classic line from the song. However, there were some Swifties with who were more original with their comments. daaldrete wrote “Give taylor swift her scarf back” while thehashslingingsl.ash.er wrote “all too well (colorized 2012). madilynci wrote “u posted this pic and thought that the swifties will do nothing???? mistake”.

Actress Rachel Zegler who is acting in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story remake also left a comment: “I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one.”

Jake himself has yet to respond to any of the comments but he did not delete any comments so that is a good thing.

Jake posted the glasses throwback for a good cause, to shout out for the nonprofit New Eyes for the Needy. Find out more in his full post:

Born on December 19, 1980, Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal is an American actor and film producer. He is the son of director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner.

He began acting as a child, making his acting debut in City Slickers (1991), followed by roles in his father’s films A Dangerous Woman (1993) and Homegrown (1998).

His breakthrough performances were as Homer Hickam in October Sky (1999) and as a psychologically troubled teenager in Donnie Darko (2001).

His most widely seen film to that point came with the disaster film The Day After Tomorrow (2004).