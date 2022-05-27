Home News Guy says he no longer dates women who don't work out on...

Guy says he no longer dates women who don’t work out on a regular basis, he then gets trolled with a gender-flipped response

Photo: Unsplash/ Spencer Davis (for illustration purposes only).

“Balance is restored to the Force.” — Netizen

By Anna Maria Romero
On Wednesday (May 25) a man posted on the NUS Whispers Facebook page saying he has no desire to date a woman who doesn’t go to the gym “3-4 times a week for at least an hour”. His post received a lot of comments from netizens, many of which were negative.

One netizen, however, took things a step further, and put up the exact same post the following day (May 26), only this time, with the genders flipped. And while some commenters took the post seriously, others saw what the OP was up to right away. “Balance is restored to the Force,” as one netizen put it.

Here is the first post:

The gender-flipped post can be found here, and reads:

“Honestly, I made a pact with myself to no longer date men who don’t work out on a regular basis (and a ‘regular basis’ for me is about 3-4 times a week for at least an hour). It has to be a part of his routine, like he doesn’t feel right when he doesn’t go to the gym or workout at home; it has to be a part of his lifestyle. Not necessarily 0% body fat as I’m not into super tight muscular men, but he has to look good and shapely, with or without clothing. he also needs to eat at least moderately healthy, and not a heavy drinker/non-smoker . So many men out here refuse to take care of themselves and expect women to just accept and deal with it especially because of this whole body positivity movement, and I’m not with it. Even if it means only dating 1 boy a year, quality over quantity.”

Netizens, many of whom are usually sympathetic on the page, did not react too kindly to the man who stressed “quality over quantity” and had no good option on the body positivity movement.

Many made fun of the “0% body fat” part because there’s no such thing.

/TISG

Woman suggests ‘sexual humility classes for men’ after date repeatedly brags about his ‘well-oiled SAR21’

