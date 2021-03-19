Entertainment Celebrity Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly pranks him with raw egg and water. Watch

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly pranks him with raw egg and water. Watch

Hindustan Times

EntertainmentCelebrityLifestyleFoodInternational
India, March 18 — Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay was on the receiving end of a naughty prank played on him by his daughter and the Internet’s here for it. A video posted by the renowned chef on Insatgram shows how Tilly Ramsay pulled off the prank on him and it’s since collecting a ton of reactions on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)


“Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household…,” Ramsay posted as a caption with the video tagging his daughter Tilly. The clip shows why.

With ‘Oh No’ playing in the background, Tilly is seen holding an egg over a bottle of water. She then pretends to cast a spell on it, hides the egg and asks her dad to look inside the bottle.

Well, we’ll let you watch the video to see what happens next:

Are you shocked? Are you laughing out loud? People on Instagram seem to have all sorts of reactions to this prank video. Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has collected over 6.5 lakh likes and a flood of comments.

While some expressed concern for Tilly, many shared how they would never get away by playing a prank like this on their parents.

“Legend says she’s still running,” joked an Instagram user. “Run Tilly run,” posted another.

“The only person who can do this to him,” commented a third. “I’d be running for my life,” added another.

