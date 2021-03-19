Angelina Jolie claims she has proof of domestic violence by Brad Pitt

- Advertisement -

Actress Angelina Jolie has filed new court documents claiming that she has proof of domestic violence inflicted by her former husband Brad Pitt. It may also include testimony from their children. The Blast reported on March 17 that she made it clear that she is willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of her allegations of domestic violence during her divorce trial with Pitt.

In an article by The Star, it is reported that besides Jolie has also filed documents that could get their kids Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne to testify in their divorce proceedings, but Pitt would also have to grant permission for them to be involved. Maddox, Zahara and Pax can also testify in the trial, but they do not need parental consent as they are of legal age.

In 2016, Jolie first accused Pitt of violence towards their son Maddox. According to her, he got physical with the teen over a dispute while aboard a private jet. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the allegation but cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing after a review.

Based on a March 17 report by The Sun, the upcoming trial between Jolie and Pitt will determine custody of their children and the division of their joint estate. In 2016, the Maleficent star filed for divorce from Pitt citing irreconcilable differences, after two years of marriage. Custody of their children has been the primary source of friction between Jolie and Pitt. Jolie wants to get sole custody of their six children while Pitt is seeking joint custody.

Born on June 4, 1975, Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. The recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards, she has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress multiple times.

Jolie made her screen debut as a child alongside her father, Jon Voight, in Lookin' to Get Out (1982), and her film career began in earnest a decade later with the low-budget production Cyborg 2 (1993), followed by her first leading role in a major film, Hackers (1995). She starred in the critically acclaimed biographical cable films George Wallace (1997) and Gia (1998) and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 1999 drama Girl, Interrupted. Her starring role as the video game heroine Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) established her as a leading Hollywood actress.

