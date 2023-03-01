Garbage at Admiralty Grove bin not collected for more than a week

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to complain after rubbish had been left alone for over a week and not been collected.

A Facebook user who goes by KorangOrder KitaAntar on the platform posted photos on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page of a bin overflowing with trash that spilled to the sidewalk and nearby grates.

“Woodlands 694c

Woodlands 694d

Admiralty Grove

Been over a week and not cleared.

First World country,” he wrote.

To add insult to injury, the bin in the photos was one allotted for recyclables, and much of the rubbish that had been placed in its vicinity did not appear to be of the recyclable sort.

Netizens commenting on his post suggested that he write to the Town Council or file a complaint via the One Service app.

“Thats a recycling bin.. but being used as rubbish bin from the looks of it,” another commented.

One netizen, however, appeared to feel that people are at fault for disposing of non-recyclable items in a recycling bin.

“What a shame.. population density through the roof but no infrastructure to manage it,” wrote another.

A Facebook user observed, “The #1 title alway misleading for local.’Smart nation, local victim,’” in reference to his “First World country” remark.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post owner for comment.

In January, piles of rubbish at Jurong West left another netizen speechless, with trash in both loose and packed in bags scattered across various places across the area.

“Yesterday went to Blk 501 to 504 jurong west to have my lunch……無语,” wrote 幻玄武 on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Jan 27.

And last year, another netizen was upset over a “very disgusting and smelly” rubbish bin next to the lift area where he lives.

“I can’t believe this is S’pore HDB flat…,” he wrote.

A netizen who goes by Stephen Kim on Facebook shared a photo of the area beside the ground floor lift at his HDB, where large pieces of litter, including furnishings, surrounded the rubbish bins, which were full to overflowing.

“Very disgusting and smelly every day need to pass by this area, and I can not believe this is Singapore HDB flat, the dustbin area just next to the lift that we need to take everyday…” he wrote in a COMPLAINT SINGAPORE post on May 17, 2022.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg