‘Can someone advise if this is legal?’ PMD with rider & pillion without helmets between 2 buses spotted near Tiong Bahru Plaza

SINGAPORE: A woman who saw a personal mobility device (PMD) with its rider and pillion both without helmets on a public road asked if what the two were doing is legal. To make matters even more dangerous, the PMD appeared to be between two large buses at the time the woman took photos.

“Can someone advise if this is legal to run on the road? Firstly, both rider and pillion are not wearing helmets. Secondly, they are traveling on a major road and obstructing/hogging traffic. The vehicles behind could not overtake it and had to slow down because of the small lane.

The rider could have exercised basic courtesy by stopping to let the bus overtake at some point when it is safe but instead took his own sweet time to ride,” wrote Ms Felicity Lim on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Friday (Mar 31).

The incident took place near Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Under the Active Mobility Act (AMA), PMDs are not allowed to be used on roads, footpaths, or on pedestrian-only paths, and may only be used on shared paths, which are also known as cycling paths.

In other words, any road occupied by vehicles or that has a traffic light may not be traversed upon by a PMD.

If a PMD rider is caught in these areas, he or she may be fined up to S$2,000, imprisoned for up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Commenters on Ms Lim took the issue seriously, warning that serious accidents may occur because of this type of behavior.

Some remarked that this has become common in certain areas.

