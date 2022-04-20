Home News Elderly woman rides PMD on busy Sengkang East Road, endangering self &...

Elderly woman rides PMD on busy Sengkang East Road, endangering self & others

Photo: FB screengrab/Edwin Fong

“See how this auntie rides her PMD on the main road along Sengkang East Road. So dangerous without look out for cars traffic!” — Netizen

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

A woman spotted riding an e-scooter along a busy road in Sengkang came so close to other road users that netizens got really worried.

“See how this auntie rides her PMD on the main road along Sengkang East Road. So dangerous without look out for cars traffic!” wrote Facebook user Edwin Fong in a post on April 18.

The video posted to Facebook starts with the woman and her vehicle on a slip road and about to enter the main road, where she comes into close proximity with cars and other vehicles.

Photo: FB screengrab/Edwin Fong

A motorcyclist coming from behind slows down on approaching her,  before overtaking.

Photo: FB screengrab/Edwin Fong

Other vehicles also slow down as they manoeuvre around her on her e-Scooter.

Did the woman know that she should not be riding on a public road? The Active Mobility Act (AMA) states that e-scooters and other personal mobility devices (PMDs) are not allowed on roads and must only use footpaths and cycling paths.

“Authorities, please look into this matter. It will cause accidents for nothing of her ignorance ya!” wrote Mr Fong.

Other netizens did note that there was ongoing construction work which made the pavement too narrow for the e-scooter to pass. “That’s why she had no choice but to go onto the road. But sibei dangerous,” said Facebook user Hime Kang.

“I agree that with the construction going on, the pathway became too narrow for her to navigate, so she has to go from the road,” said another netizen.

Others added that a temporary walkway should have been installed when there was construction work near roads.

This is not the first time a PMD has been spotted cruising along a public road in Singapore. A lorry was caught on camera stopping behind a PMD rider travelling along a road in Yishun, sparking concern for the rider’s safety. /TISG

Personal Mobility Aid device spotted cruising along S’pore road

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Staff bad attitude: ‘Throws bill at the counter, slams plates & bowls loudly out of anger’ after customer asks why toilet lock faulty @...

A family has vowed never to patronise a restaurant along North Bridge Road after an alleged embarrassing incident followed by unprofessional behaviour from the staff. A Ms Agnes (not her real name) reached out to The Independent Singapore, noting...
Read more
Home News

Elderly woman rides PMD on busy Sengkang East Road, endangering self & others

A woman spotted riding an e-scooter along a busy road in Sengkang came so close to other road users that netizens got really worried. “See...
Read more
In the Hood

Foodball Delivery Cup: GrabFood vs FoodPanda football match goes viral

Just in time for World Cup season, a video of a football match with players donning popular food delivery platform uniforms has warmed the...
Read more
Home News

Man recounts how he was sexually assaulted by a male masseuse

AWARE, a gender equality advocacy group, shared on their social media platforms the story of a man who was sexually assaulted by a male...
Read more
Home News

Singaporeans with bad behaviour in Malaysia, not exactly the true picture

Following the reopening of borders with Singapore, while there are Singaporeans who were behind some ugly acts, whether by mistake or on purpose, some...
Read more
Home News

Staff bad attitude: ‘Throws bill at the counter, slams plates & bowls loudly out of anger’ after customer asks why toilet lock faulty @...

A family has vowed never to patronise a restaurant along North Bridge Road after an alleged embarrassing incident followed...
Read more
Home News

Elderly woman rides PMD on busy Sengkang East Road, endangering self & others

A woman spotted riding an e-scooter along a busy road in Sengkang came so close to other road users...
Read more
In the Hood

Foodball Delivery Cup: GrabFood vs FoodPanda football match goes viral

Just in time for World Cup season, a video of a football match with players donning popular food delivery...
Read more
Home News

Man recounts how he was sexually assaulted by a male masseuse

AWARE, a gender equality advocacy group, shared on their social media platforms the story of a man who was...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore