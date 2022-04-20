Elderly woman rides PMD on busy Sengkang East Road, endangering self & others

- Advertisement -

A woman spotted riding an e-scooter along a busy road in Sengkang came so close to other road users that netizens got really worried.

“See how this auntie rides her PMD on the main road along Sengkang East Road. So dangerous without look out for cars traffic!” wrote Facebook user Edwin Fong in a post on April 18.

The video posted to Facebook starts with the woman and her vehicle on a slip road and about to enter the main road, where she comes into close proximity with cars and other vehicles.

A motorcyclist coming from behind slows down on approaching her, before overtaking.

Other vehicles also slow down as they manoeuvre around her on her e-Scooter.

Did the woman know that she should not be riding on a public road? The Active Mobility Act (AMA) states that e-scooters and other personal mobility devices (PMDs) are not allowed on roads and must only use footpaths and cycling paths.

“Authorities, please look into this matter. It will cause accidents for nothing of her ignorance ya!” wrote Mr Fong.

Other netizens did note that there was ongoing construction work which made the pavement too narrow for the e-scooter to pass. “That’s why she had no choice but to go onto the road. But sibei dangerous,” said Facebook user Hime Kang.

“I agree that with the construction going on, the pathway became too narrow for her to navigate, so she has to go from the road,” said another netizen.

Others added that a temporary walkway should have been installed when there was construction work near roads.

This is not the first time a PMD has been spotted cruising along a public road in Singapore. A lorry was caught on camera stopping behind a PMD rider travelling along a road in Yishun, sparking concern for the rider’s safety. /TISG

