Woman orders cake from home-based baker, but gets design made of paper instead

SINGAPORE: A woman who was very dissatisfied with the cake she ordered from a home-based baker posted online to warn others about a certain home-based baker.

Ms Nai Vanderwaal took to the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page to post side-by-side photos of the cake she ordered, which has a basketball design, and what she actually got.

“I ordered a customised cake from Happy.cake.day via carousell. Wanted to find something not too expensive and to support HBB sellers at the same time. To my surprise , when it came , it was totally different from the design i requested ! It was even missing some things ! The designs and number were made of paper !!! It was supposed to be a cake for a surprise party and it totally ruined it !!!”

To make matters worse, Ms Nai claims that when she reached out to the seller about the cake, they had gone MIA (Missing in Action).

The design Ms Nai had wanted was a black fondant cake with a red player reaching to make a dunk on the top of the cake. On the side should have been the number 23, an iconic jersey number in basketball because it had once been used by Michael Jordan and then later by LeBron James.

The words “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHNNY” should have been written in large red letters in icing on the cake board in front of the number 23. There are also large white dots around the base of the cake, presumably made of fondant as well.

The cake that Ms Nai received was considerably different, with the figure on top in red and black, the number 26 instead of 23, smaller white dots, and no greeting.

But perhaps the worst part was that the design and number had been made of paper, as Ms Nai pointed out.

While the seller has some good reviews on Carousell, commenters on the post said that this is not the first time this has happened.

“Always believed cheap doesn’t come with good quality and workmanship. Haha… Next time pay more for better quality and good workmanship,” one netizen told her.

Others tried to make light of the situation.



Fortunately, despite her disappointment with the cake, Ms Nai appeared to maintain a good sense of humour.

When The Independent Singapore reached out to her for comment, she said that she also tried to contact the baker via WhatsApp, but received no reply.

“I’d like to tell everyone out there to be careful especially with such bakers. Don’t be fooled by their good reviews. I learned that the hard way. Maybe even ask for a recommendation from close family or friends.

On to the baker, please stop doing this. It’s giving you a bad reputation, what’s more, people know your phone number and actual shop location,” she added. /TISG

