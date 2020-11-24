Gamers can bring their consoles to Golden Village Cinema Funan and play on the big screen

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to share their “awesome gaming experience” at the Golden Village Cinema where the entire hall can be reserved for some big-screen fun and games.

On Sunday (Nov 22), Facebook user Les Yam posted their experience booking the entire cinema hall to play some games. “This is not a complaint,” he noted in the post shared in Complaint Singapore’s page. “Just want to share our awesome gaming experience at a cinema at Funan on Nov 21 and to show our support for local businesses.”

According to Mr Yam, the entire cinema hall can be booked for three hours and includes free popcorn and drink for each person. “A once in a lifetime experience we will never forget,” he added.

After emailing several cinema operators for hall rentals, Golden Village Cinema at Funan made their request possible. The group was offered two packages, one costing S$435, inclusive of free popcorn and drink, and another S$455 with free choice of small bites. The price admits a maximum of five individuals into the cinema hall for the private function.

A netizen asked if the popcorn and drinks were free flow to which Mr Yam confirmed that it was, although had to be requested from the on-duty manager.

Interested parties would need to bring their own console. The cinema allows testing the console before the booking date to ensure technical compatibility. Afterwards, a contract would be signed and the payment made before the booking date.

Mr Yam attached two videos of their gameplay. He noted in a comment that it was a worthwhile experience. “You can connect the big screen to your Nintendo Switch or PS, and you will be amazed by the screen size and surround sound in the cinema. Give it a try for a once in a lifetime moment.”

Other concerns mentioned among the comments were the lights if they could be turned on or off and connectivity issues which could lead to lagging. Mr Yam quickly responded to queries, saying full control of the lights were given to the group.

While there was no Wi-Fi service provided, the cinema had a LAN port to connect to the Internet. The interested party would have to bring their own LAN cable, though. He noted that the Internet speed was “perfect” and they didn’t experience game downtime.

“We could have played Battlefield or Borderland or some other good graphical games,” said Mr Yam, highlighting that the cinema hall was capable for such gameplay. However, due to preferences, the group enjoyed Moving Out and Think of the Children, two popular co-op games.

The Independent Singapore reached out to Mr Yam for a statement. He hopes his story can “reach out to more Singaporeans to try this new gaming experience and hopefully form a gaming community for such an event in the future.”

