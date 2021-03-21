2-room Buangkok flat transformed into gamer haven, S$45 an hour to book

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Those interested in trying out a virtual reality (VR) zombie hunt or a flight simulator can now get their gaming cravings satisfied at a Buangkok flat which has been transformed into a “Gaming Mancave.”

Freelance photographer Norman Ng outfitted a two-room Housing and Development (HDB) flat in Buangkok Crescent to share an outlet for entertainment during a travel lockdown.

“The Gaming Mancave is my personal space where I can work, rest, play and hang out with friends,” said former US-based photojournalist Mr Ng to Channel News Asia Lifestyle.

The flat is available for booking at S$45 per hour on weekdays and S$55 per hour on weekends. Snacks, drinks and finger food are also available for purchase.

For those keen on trying out a flight simulation, The Gaming Mancave has a fully-setup cockpit ready to be played.

“We take gaming very seriously at The Gaming Mancave! The cockpit features a centre mounted control stick, a flight yoke, rudders, and a plethora of control levers to simulate any aircraft since the dawn of flight,” reads their Instagram post.

Mr Ng also has a VR console for that unique gaming experience. They offer about 20 games, such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, for those who love a good zombie apocalypse. The Gaming Mancave also has a PS4, 2D video games, arcade games and board games on ancient military strategies.

“It is for those who are hungry for different experiences during this period of travel lockdown,” said Mr Ng. He added that the space had provided an avenue for extra income. “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, work as a freelance photographer basically dropped to zero as no events were being held,” he said.

“This helps with the upkeep of my equipment and, at the same time, bring joy to people who may still have cabin fever.”

It’s difficult not to lose track of time at The Gaming Mancave, with its earthy and minimalist interior complemented by the consoles’ modern touch.

The gaming space operates under HDB’s Home-Based Small Scale Business Scheme, which allows residents to carry out small scale home-based activities to supplement a household’s income without requiring HDB’s approval.

Those interested in booking an hour or two at The Gaming Mancave should reserve a slot two days before the requested date. More details available here./TISG

