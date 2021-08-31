Former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo and actor Lee Min Ho dating?

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It has been reported by Dispatch that Lee Min Ho is currently dating a former MOMOLAND member, Yeonwoo.

Based on the exclusive media report, Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo have been going out for close to five months.

Dispatch also reported that Lee Min Ho was seen celebrating the 25-year-old’s birthday together earlier on the midnight of Aug 1.

According to the Korean news outlet, Lee Min Ho invited Yeonwoo to his home on the evening of Jul 31.

Dispatch also said that the Boys Over Flowers actor personally picked up Yeonwoo and went to the COEX Megabox for a late-night movie date, as seen in the photos shared by the outlet.

As reported by Hype.my, an insider close to the actor also appeared to comment on his dating style, claiming that he is more “upfront” about them.

They shared, “Lee Min Ho has always been honest about his love. He doesn’t care what others think and enjoys going on dates in public. He doesn’t try to hide things.”

In addition, it was reported that Lee Min Ho and the “Bboom Bboom” hitmaker would usually spend time together at their houses (due to the Covid-19 pandemic), as their homes are only a 5-minute walk from each other.

“Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo both enjoy playing video games and watching movies. Their common interests made them even closer,” their acquaintances said.

In response to the circulating reports, Lee Min Ho’s home label MYM Entertainment quickly debunked the rumours by saying, “It is not true that they are in a relationship. They are just friends.”

Regarding the photos posted by Dispatch, the agency clarified, “It wasn’t just the two of them. There were other friends present at the time.” /TISG

