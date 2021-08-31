Super Junior’s Sungmin drops a teaser for his solo release

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It was reported recently that Super Junior’s Sungmin sings of flowers in a special video teaser for ‘Blooming’.

Sungmin revealed a collection of photos for the upcoming release of his new digital single, Goodnight, Summer as seen previously.

The new teaser is a snippet for Blooming as a special clip ahead of his single release, according to Allkpop.

The song sings of “wishes always to be with you,” just like the breeze that carries small bits of flowers every day.

Sungmin’s single “Goodnight, Summer” will be released on Sept 7 KST. So then, are you looking forward to his new single?

Born Jan 1, 1986, Lee Sung-min, known mononymously as Sungmin and also LIU, is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor.

He is a member of the South Korean boy band Super Junior and its subgroups Super Junior-T, Super Junior-H and Super Junior-M.

Sungmin was born in the Ilsan district of Goyang, Gyeonggi. He has a younger brother, Lee Sung-jin. Sungmin’s father Lee Chun-hwa, is the CEO of two companies: SendBill, which creates e-tax software, and Network Mania, an analytics company.

In 2001, he entered the SM Youth Best Contest and jointly won first place for the Best Outward Appearance award with future bandmate Donghae. Together, they signed a contract with SM Entertainment and received training in singing, dancing, and acting.

Sungmin was placed in a project R&B group with Junsu and future bandmate Eunhyuk.

In 2002, along with Typhoon, Rose and Attack, the six of them made their first television appearance in a show called Heejun vs. Kangta, Battle of the Century: Pop vs. Rock. Moon Hee-jun taught Typhoon, Rose and Attack on to sing rock while Sungmin, Xiah, and Eunhyuk were taught other singing techniques by Kangta.

The six trainees separated a year later, then Typhoon, Rose, and Attack debuted as members of rock band TRAX. The trio separated when Junsu went on to debut as a member of TVXQ.

Then Sungmin and Eunhyuk joined ten other trainees to form Super Junior 05, the first generation of rotational boy band Super Junior. /TISG

