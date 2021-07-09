Entertainment Celebrity Fans take note, Jang Geun Suk may be returning to the small...

Fans take note, Jang Geun Suk may be returning to the small screen

Jang's agency AG Corporation confirmed that he did receive an offer to appear in a new drama and is currently reviewing it

Jang Geun Suk is in talks to appear in a new drama. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
— South Korean singer-actor Jang Geun Suk may be returning to the small screen.

YTN reported that Jang was recently offered a lead role in the new Kakao TV drama Unexpected Country Diary (literal title). Responding to the reports, Jang’s agency AG Corporation confirmed that he did receive an offer to appear in the drama and is currently reviewing it.

“Unexpected Country Diary” is based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha Min. It is a romance about a man from Seoul meeting a policewoman while living in the countryside, according to Soompi.

In May 2020, Jang Geun Suk was discharged from the military. The last drama he starred in was Switch in . He continuously connects with his fans through social .

Jang Geun Suk is set to return to the small screen. Picture: Instagram

Born on August 4, 1987, Jang Geun Suk is a South Korean actor and singer. He is best known for starring in the Korean television dramas Beethoven Virus (2008), You’re Beautiful (2009), Mary Stayed Out All Night (2010), Love Rain (2012), Pretty Man (2013), The Royal Gambler (2016) and Switch (2018).

Jang started working as a child at the age of five after he was discovered by a talent agent. At that time, Jang’s parents were selling their house and the agent, who was a prospective buyer, saw Jang. Seeing his potential, the agent advised Jang’s parents to allow him to try a career in modelling.

In junior high school, Jang went to school in New Zealand, where he attended Nelson College in 2003, to learn English and Japanese.

Jang made his debut in the 1997 HBS (now Channel CGV) sitcom Selling Happiness. He then continued to work in television as a child actor. Studying in New Zealand at the time, a role in the popular MBC sitcom Nonstop 4 brought him back to South Korea.

In 2005, Jang played the president’s son in the SBS drama Lovers in Prague./TISGFollow us on Social Media

