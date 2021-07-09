Entertainment Celebrity Elva Hsiao's rep clarifies that singer is 'just on a break' from...

Elva Hsiao’s rep clarifies that singer is ‘just on a break’ from relationship

The spokesperson said that Hsiao and Huang encounter problems in their relationship just like all couples

Elva Hsiao is receiving treatment after her dog bit her face in February. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Taipei — It was reported previously that Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao has broken up with her boyfriend actor Justin Huang after she posted a cryptic Instagram message on July 6 saying that she was “done” with her relationship.

The post led many to believe that the couple had split. Hsiao did not respond directly to the media’s questions on what the post meant.

However, her agency XY Entertainment has come forward to clarify that the 41-year-old has not called it quits with her 25-year-old boyfriend. They are just taking a break.

A spokesperson from her agency said, “Everyone’s stuck at home because of the pandemic. There are so many things that we can’t do, and [Elva] hasn’t been able to finish her scar treatment too. There’s just been too much [negativity] that has piled up between [Elva and Justin].”

Justin Huang and Elva Hsiao are just taking a break. Picture: Instagram

In February, Hsiao and Huang were bitten on the face by Hsiao’s dog and the couple was hospitalised for more than a month after that to treat their facial scars. According to 8days.sg, Huang reportedly wanted to bring Hsiao home to meet his family as the both of them have some free time but Hsiao turned Huang down because she wants to get her scar treatment done at the end of the month.

“There are a lot of reasons why she can’t fly to Vancouver [with him], and she wants to focus on receiving treatment for now,” the XY Entertainment spokesman added. “We understand that Justin misses his family back home (…) Both Justin and Elva blame themselves [for the disagreement] and they tried all means to resolve it, but have been unable to come to a consensus despite multiple discussions.”

The spokesperson went on to say, "All couples encounter problems in their relationship. They haven't broken up and are just on a break. They still each other very much, but they want to let him fly back to Vancouver and give each other space to breathe."/TISG

