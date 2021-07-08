Entertainment Celebrity Elva Hsiao rumoured to have broken up with boyfriend because she said,...

Elva Hsiao rumoured to have broken up with boyfriend because she said, “I am done.”

Are they really done?

Elva Hsiao and Justin Huang have been dating since 2017. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao’s behaviour on social media has been a treasure for people craving celebrity gossip.

In the past, she has posted some strange and inappropriate videos. Her latest Instagram post has sparked rumours that she and her boyfriend of three years, Justin Huang have called quits. In the wee hours of July 6, the 41-year-old shared a dimly-shot video of herself looking into the camera while saying: “I am done.”

In her caption, she wrote: “Done. Both parties have different ideas. Both parties have their own opinions. The woman has her own dreams, and the man has his own ideas. Wish that both parties will be safe and healthy, and be able to find the direction that they want. Thank you for everything, goodbye.”

Netizens were quick to speculate that she and Huang, who at 25 is 16 years Hsiao’s junior, have split, with some taking to the comments sections to comfort Hsiao, according to 8days.sg.

- Advertisement -

“Don’t give up, everything will get better,” wrote one netizen, while another said: “There will be love! Let’s heal the wounds of the heart together.”

There were also others who encouraged her to pursue her dreams. “You still have to live well for yourself, let your dreams come true,” said one fan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELVAHSIAO (@hsiaoelva)

Hsiao and Huang, who were both hospitalised after getting bitten on the face by Hsiao’s earlier this year, started dating in 2017.

- Advertisement -

Huang appeared in Hsiao’s music video In A Heartbeat and the couple appeared on the Chinese reality show Meeting Mr Right 3 where they opened up about their love life.

Huang previously said that it took him some time to decide to date Hsiao because of their gap and how they are in different phases of life.

Hsiao revealed that she has very high expectations of Huang when it comes to his career and that had put a lot of pressure on him. Nevertheless, when it comes to their relationship, things are totally different.

Huang shared that Hsiao is like a “little princess” who needs to be pampered all the time, and there were times when he felt trapped and considered giving up the relationship. /TISG

- Advertisement -

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Netizens slam ‘Tray return ambassador’ job that pays up to S$2,500; say “this salary can probably hire three elderly cleaners”

Singapore – The job listing for a "tray return ambassador" has been widely circulated on social media, making the community wonder why the position pays more than a . A new normal is developing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with positions...
View Post
Featured News

Captur’ing your attention for some fun and excitement with Renault’s latest road drive

by Kannan Chandran, www.storm-asia.com WITH the aim of cornering a sizeable portion of the SUV , introduced the crossover Captur in 2013. With its small form and bright colours, its popularity in Europe, where small city cars have become acceptable practice, was...
View Post
Featured News

Badge lady meets her match as Ang Moh seen without a mask also shows up to court not wearing one

Singapore — Has Badge lady met her match? Just like Badge lady, or Phoon Chiu Yoke who during her previous appearance in court on May 24, walked in without a mask on. The 39-year-old man who was not wearing a mask on...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent