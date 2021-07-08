Elva Hsiao rumoured to have broken up with boyfriend because she said, “I am done.”

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao’s behaviour on social media has been a treasure for people craving celebrity gossip.

In the past, she has posted some strange and inappropriate videos. Her latest Instagram post has sparked rumours that she and her boyfriend of three years, actor Justin Huang have called it quits. In the wee hours of July 6, the 41-year-old shared a dimly-shot video of herself looking into the camera while saying: “I am done.”

In her caption, she wrote: “Done. Both parties have different ideas. Both parties have their own opinions. The woman has her own dreams, and the man has his own ideas. Wish that both parties will be safe and healthy, and be able to find the direction that they want. Thank you for everything, goodbye.”

Netizens were quick to speculate that she and Huang, who at 25 is 16 years Hsiao’s junior, have split, with some taking to the comments sections to comfort Hsiao, according to 8days.sg.

“Don’t give up, everything will get better,” wrote one netizen, while another said: “There will be love! Let’s heal the wounds of the heart together.”

There were also others who encouraged her to pursue her dreams. “You still have to live well for yourself, let your dreams come true,” said one fan.

Hsiao and Huang, who were both hospitalised after getting bitten on the face by Hsiao’s pet dog earlier this year, started dating in 2017.

Huang appeared in Hsiao’s music video In A Heartbeat and the couple appeared on the Chinese reality show Meeting Mr Right 3 where they opened up about their love life.

Huang previously said that it took him some time to decide to date Hsiao because of their age gap and how they are in different phases of life.

Hsiao revealed that she has very high expectations of Huang when it comes to his career and that had put a lot of pressure on him. Nevertheless, when it comes to their relationship, things are totally different.

Huang shared that Hsiao is like a “little princess” who needs to be pampered all the time, and there were times when he felt trapped and considered giving up the relationship. /TISG

