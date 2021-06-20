Entertainment Celebrity Fan wants to help failed contestant

Fan wants to help failed Miss Hong Kong 2021 contestant

became a hot topic in Hong Kong ever since she was spotted at the auditions, but not in a good way.

Kirsten Fok is a failed contestant for Miss Hong Kong 2021. Picture: Instagram

Hong Kong — Hong Kong star Eddie Kwan’s daughter is not the only contestant who has caught the attention of many.

, 19, became a hot topic in Hong Kong ever since she was spotted at the auditions, but not in a good way. The Chinese, Spanish and Filipino woman has been compared unkindly to Toy Story’s Mrs Potato Head as well as veteran Hongkong actor Albert Law.

Some netizens also said that Fok looks like Buddha, a resemblance netizens pointed out because of the way her hand is raised with her palm facing out in a photo. Fok was said to have made it past the first round of auditions but she did not appear for the second round on Wednesday (June 16), much to the disappointment of netizens as well as famous Hong Kong insurance broker Joseph Lam, according to 8days.sg.

Lam, who is a former barrister and ex-boyfriend of Miss Hong Kong 2015 Louisa Mak have since rallied netizens to bring Fok back into the competition via “sponsorship.” Lam posted in an Instagram Story to propose crowdfunding to raise HKD1 million (SGD173K) so that TVB can “add a place” for Fok in the finals. “If everyone donates HK$100 (S$17.30)… [with] 10,000 people [we] can raise HK$1mil. With a sponsorship of HK$1mil, I reckon she can make it to the finals and bring everyone joy,” he wrote.

Kirsten Fok became a viral sensation after joining the beauty pageant. Picture: Instagram

Fok did not share the reason for not showing up but she posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday to thank everyone for their support on her short Miss Hong Kong journey. “Thank you to all my fans for all the love and overwhelming support that I have received from you. You my fans are a huge part of our journey together!” she wrote. Fok became a viral sensation during the auditions because of her funny antics.

She did all her media interviews in English and when asked where she was from, Fok said she “come from Tung Chung (sic)”, which is a residential area on Lantau Island. Fok’s number of Instagram followers have since surged from 300 to more than 2,000. Based on her profile, Fok is a musician. She has written and performed almost 40 songs, which can be found on Spotify and KKBOX, and has even released albums and singles under the moniker Lenar Bata.

The teen’s brother, who accompanied her to the audition has also become viral sensation because he looks like Journey to the West’s Sha Wujing. Fok’s brother is also a musician who is apparently well-versed in the recorder and has released six songs under the name Lenar Mitchell. The siblings often post their performances on their YouTube channel where they also share unboxing videos./TISGFollow us on Social Media

