According to netizens, Feng Shaofeng is ‘haggard’ while ex-wife Zhao Liying is “glowing”

- Advertisement -

In April, Chinese couple Zhao Liying, 33 and Feng Shaofeng, 42 dropped a bombshell when they announced their divorce, after less than three years of marriage.

Zhao and Feng got married in October 2018, a month after Zhao was spotted in public with a baby bump. Their relationship started getting rocky as early as 2019 when Feng was allegedly having an affair.

Feng revealed in an interview that he sometimes wondered if Zhao was with him because of love, insinuating that he felt as though she might have married him only because she had gotten pregnant.

Following their divorce, the internet was abuzz with conspiracy theories over what has caused the split, as reported by 8days.sg. The couple quickly shot down the theories, saying that they had simply drifted apart because they did not spend enough time together.

- Advertisement -

The couple will also share custody of their now two-year-old son. Netizens noticed that Feng has been looking a little worse for wear despite the breakup being “amicable”.

Feng made his first appearance since his divorce at the press conference for his new drama earlier this week and netizens commented about how “haggard” he looked, adding that the actor “has aged 10 years in the span of two months”.

Netizens even went as far as to say that “his eyes look like they’ve lost their spark”, and that “he must be taking the divorce really hard”. As for Zhao, netizens said that she “is absolutely glowing” after her divorce. One netizen even said that the actress “looks like she’s been waiting to claim back her singlehood for a long time”. Unfortunately, some netizens have resorted to calling Zhao “heartless” for getting over the divorce so quickly.

- Advertisement -

Even so, the haters were then reprimanded by other netizens, who said that female celebrities are often held to unreasonably high standards of beauty and that Zhao has “no choice” but to take look good all the time regardless of how sad she is about the split./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg