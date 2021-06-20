Song Joong Ki likes mint chocolate but dislikes pineapple pizza

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Are you curious about what actor Song Joong Ki likes and dislikes?

Now is the chance for you to learn more about the actor’s personal tastes in a fun Balance Game.

HISTORY D&C revealed on June 18 actors Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won’s Balance Game test, showing the personal preferences of the two Vincenzo stars. Both stars said “yes” to mint-flavoured foods, according to Allkpop.

Song Joong Ki said, “I like mint. I like it a lot.” Yang Kyung Won also agreed, “I really like mint-flavoured things. Mint-scented things, mint gum, mint ice cream.” Next, Song Joong Ki said “no” to pineapple pizza, while Yang Kyung Won said “yes”. Song Joong Ki said, “I prefer pepperoni pizza.”

When it comes to Americanos, Song Joong Ki chose “iced Americanos” over “warm Americanos”, while Yang Kyung Won chose “warm Americanos”. Song Joong Ki then chose “morning person” over “night person”, but also revealed that he typically wakes up around 11 AM, which is “technically still morning!”.

The ending of the interview concluded with Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won “proving” that they were on “team mint chocolate” by eating mint chocolate flavoured almonds.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members.

Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021).

Song was Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year in 2012 and in 2017. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 placing seventh, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and seventh in 2018. The success of his works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star and one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea./TISGFollow us on Social Media

