Entertainment Celebrity likes mint chocolate but dislikes pineapple pizza

Song Joong Ki likes mint chocolate but dislikes pineapple pizza

Now is the chance for you to learn more about the actor's personal tastes

Song Joong Ki revealed what he liked and disliked in a recent interview. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Are you curious about what actor likes and dislikes?

Now is the chance for you to learn more about the actor’s personal tastes in a fun Balance Game.

HISTORY D&C revealed on June 18 actors Song Joong Ki and ’s Balance Game test, showing the personal preferences of the two Vincenzo stars. Both stars said “yes” to mint-flavoured foods, according to Allkpop.

Song Joong Ki said, “I like mint. I like it a lot.”  also agreed, “I really like mint-flavoured things. Mint-scented things, mint gum, mint ice cream.” Next, Song Joong Ki said “no” to pineapple pizza, while Yang Kyung Won said “yes”. Song Joong Ki said, “I prefer pepperoni pizza.”

- Advertisement -

When it comes to Americanos, Song Joong Ki chose “iced Americanos” over “warm Americanos”, while Yang Kyung Won chose “warm Americanos”. Song Joong Ki then chose “morning person” over “night person”, but also revealed that he typically wakes up around 11 AM, which is “technically still morning!”.

The ending of the interview concluded with Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won “proving” that they were on “team mint chocolate” by eating mint chocolate flavoured almonds.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members.

- Advertisement -

Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021).

Song was Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year in 2012 and in 2017. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 placing seventh, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and seventh in 2018. The success of his works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star and one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

21-year-old ‘streetwalker’ gets scammed by her first customer – a Bangladeshi man – in Geylang

Singapore -- Nancy, a popular "street girl" gives us a look into the dark side of Geylang. Born and bred in Singapore, this 39-year-old shares some of the lesser-known, darker secrets of Geylang, the red-light district. She tells us that she had...
View Post
Featured News

Another ‘sovereign’ citizen? ‘Badge Lady’ asks for court charges to be dropped as she should have “immunity as a citizen”

Singapore -- Phoon Chiu Yoke, or the woman now also known as "Badge Lady", appeared in court again on Tuesday (June 15) regarding charges she faces for not wearing a mask on various occasions. She asked for her charges to be dropped...
View Post
Featured News

15 suspected gang members arrested after almost 200 attend Boon Lay funeral

Singapore -- Police investigations have ensued after a funeral in Boon Lay was attended by almost 200 people, with many seen not wearing masks. The funeral, which took place on Sunday (June 13), attracted the attention of many passers-by who took videos...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent