Electricity cut at Maria Cordero’s Sabah mansion because she has not paid the bill for more than a year

Pandemic keeping her away from her Kota Kinabalu mansion

Maria Cordero has not paid the utility bills for her Sabah home. Picture: Facebook

Lydia Koh

Hong Kong — Hong Kong singer Maria Cordero’s Sabah home had its electricity cut after she did not pay utility bills for more than a year.

The star, affectionately known as Fei Ma, shared in a Facebook live broadcast last week that the pandemic prevented her from going to her mansion in Kota Kinabalu. So she was unable to pay the utility bills and has to deal with water and electricity cuts.

“I asked the management of the residential area to pay the bills on my behalf, but they said that this is not allowed, so I feel very distressed. I don’t know how many days it will take for me to clean up the house when I go back,” Cordero, 67, lamented.

The Hong Kong star has invested in real estate like many celebrities, reported 8days.sg. Besides owning homes in Hong Kong, she owns five properties in China and Malaysia. She had a home in Kuala Lumpur but sold it. Although Sabah appeared to be an unlikely choice for investment, Cordero likes it for its quiet and serene environment.

Maria Cordero misses her Malaysian home. Picture: Facebook

Cordero’s 3,600 sq ft mansion is filled with Chinese antique furniture and  features a rooftop pool and unblocked mountain views.

Recalling the good memories she had in Sabah with her late husband, Rick da Silva, Cordero shared: “My husband liked to hike and take photos near our home in Sabah. He could also go golfing and fishing nearby. We often sat on the patio and enjoyed the sunset together.”

She added that Rick, who passed away from lung cancer last November, loved Sabah so much, he would not want to return to Hong Kong.

Malaysia is like a second home to Maria. Prior to the pandemic, she would visit the country almost every three months. “I really miss my Malaysian friends and nasi lemak!” she said./TISGFollow us on Social Media

