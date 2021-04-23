Divorce from Brad Pitt affected Angelina Jolie’s career

- Advertisement -

California — Her divorce from Brad Pitt has forced Angelina Jolie to change her career path, moving away from directing. In recent years, the Oscar winner has moved her focus from acting to behind the camera, but now she has admitted that a “change in my family situation” led her to focus on “shorter jobs”.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the mother of six said, “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years.” “I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”

Jolie has six children with Pitt: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In 2014, Jolie and Pitt got married after 12 years together, but in September 2016 they announced that they had broken up. It has been four years since they filed for divorce, but the duo have yet to reach an agreement, with much of the discussion remaining around custody.

According to Hello Magazine, Jolie and her kids are living in a lavish Hollywood mansion. The award-winning star reportedly splurged US$25million (S$33 million) on the home. Between 2014 and 2017, the 45-year-old directed three films, Unbroken, By The Sea, starring Pitt, and First They Killed My Father.

After breaking up with Pitt, Jolie also added her voice to the comedy The One and Only Ivan, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Chloe Zhao’s upcoming Eternals and will star in the new action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, an HBO Max production that airs on May 14.

Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington, Eternals will be released in late 2021.

Born on June 4, 1975, Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. The recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards, she has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress multiple times./TISGFollow us on Social Media

