Entertainment Celebrity Divorce from Brad Pitt affected Angelina Jolie's career

Divorce from Brad Pitt affected Angelina Jolie’s career

Change in family situation has forced her to move away from directing

Angelina Jolie's career has been affected by her divorce. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

California — Her divorce from Brad Pitt has forced Angelina Jolie to change her career path, moving away from directing. In recent years, the Oscar winner has moved her focus from acting to behind the camera, but now she has admitted that a “change in my family situation” led her to focus on “shorter jobs”.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the mother of six said, “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years.” “I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”

Jolie has six children with Pitt: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In 2014, Jolie and Pitt got married after 12 years together, but in September 2016 they announced that they had broken up. It has been four years since they filed for divorce, but the duo have yet to reach an agreement, with much of the discussion remaining around custody.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is in the midst of finalising their divorce. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

According to Hello Magazine, Jolie and her kids are living in a lavish Hollywood mansion. The award-winning star reportedly splurged US$25million (S$33 million) on the home. Between 2014 and 2017, the 45-year-old directed three films, Unbroken, By The Sea, starring Pitt, and First They Killed My Father. 

After breaking up with Pitt, Jolie also added her voice to the comedy The One and Only Ivan, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Chloe Zhao’s upcoming Eternals and will star in the new action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, an HBO Max production that airs on May 14.

Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington, Eternals will be released in late 2021.

Born on June 4, 1975, Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. The recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards, she has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress multiple times./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

KF Seetoh on errant cyclists: “You need rules la, that’s common sense”

Singapore -- Recent reports of reckless cyclists on the road have prompted  street food guru KF Seetoh to come up with his own recipe for road safety. "Implement road safety for cyclist too, just like how (bike) riders (and) drivers are strictly...
View Post
Featured News

Unpopular opinion: Libel damages should be increased for those who crowdfund, says Calvin Cheng

Singapore -- Courts should take into consideration that libel damages can be crowdfunded and the amounts should be increased accordingly, says Mr Calvin Cheng. In a Facebook post on Saturday (Apr 17), the former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) contended that courts...
View Post
Featured News

Migrant worker helps visually impaired senior cross the street at AMK

Singapore—In today’s jaded world, it’s easy to find news that angers or upsets us, and therefore good news of people’s kind acts never fails to bring joy. One such recent act of kindness was shown by a migrant worker who took the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent