BTS are the new global ambassadors for Louis Vuitton

Luxury brand looks forward to exciting new projects

BTS glad to represent Louis Vuitton. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment
Seoul — Top Korean boyband BTS have become global ambassadors for luxury brand Louis Vuitton. On April 23, Louis Vuitton announced the exciting news saying, “Louis Vuitton looks forward to a new journey with BTS, who is recognised worldwide with various Billboard and Guinness World Records.”

As reported on Soompi, Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, commented, “We welcome BTS who has joined Louis Vuitton as ambassadors. We really look forward to collaborating with BTS, starting a new chapter for Louis Vuitton through the fusion of luxury and contemporary culture. We want to reveal our exciting projects as soon as possible.”

BTS added, “Becoming global ambassadors of Louis Vuitton is a meaningful moment for BTS, and we look forward to our projects with Virgil Abloh.”

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys), consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces the music. Their music includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by the US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016) and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records, and was the first Korean group to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single Mic Drop.

BTS was the first Korean act to top the US Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018). They have since topped the US charts with their albums Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), making BTS the first group since The Beatles to earn three number one albums in less than a year./TISGFollow us on Social Media

