Entertainment Celebrity Wang Leehom marriage breakup with Lee Jinglei: "Do not disturb our family"

Wang Leehom marriage breakup with Lee Jinglei: “Do not disturb our family”

Photo: YouTube screengrab/WangLeehom

“... we will not be responding to any media enquiries... We request privacy and space from the outside world, do not disturb our family. Thank you for your concern.” — Wang Leehom

By Diosdado Vinluan
- Advertisement -

It has been eight years since Wang Leehom and his wife, Lee Jinglei tied the knot in 2013, but now announced they were divorcing.

Due to the couple’s public absence for two years, speculation regarding the couple’s divorce has been circulating since June. During a Facebook post on Wednesday (Dec 15) afternoon, Wang revealed that he and Lee had filed for divorce.

“Jinglei and I live very simple private lives, so we will not be responding to any media enquiries. I’ve had too many shortcomings during my marriage these past few years, and I feel very regretful.”

“Now, we have different ideas and plans for the future, so we have decided to live separate lives. Although we have already submitted the application, we will always be a family. We request privacy and space from the outside world, do not disturb our family. Thank you for your concern.”

- Advertisement 1-

This isn’t the first time the two have been the subject of rumours about their relationship.

The couple’s Instagram’s stopped featuring each other in June, which sparked speculation. Rumours of a breakup first surfaced in June, although neither party confirmed nor denied it. Eventually, things calmed down.

However, according to sources quoted by Mirror Media, Wang and Lee were considering divorcing in 2017. As it turned out, though, Lee got pregnant and gave birth to their third child in August 2018.

 With little fanfare, Wang announced his marriage to Lee, a non-celebrity and ten years younger than him, in November 2013. The couple has three kids. /TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Celebrity

æspa makes suicide joke: “I’m going to commit suicide if my phone drops,” Netizens find it inappropriate, insensitive & disappointing

South Korea - Aespa Giselle's recent use of the word “suicide” in a video has been deemed “inappropriate” by netizens. Giselle made a joke by saying, "I'm going to commit suicide if my phone drops," as they approached the...
Read more
Celebrity

Wang Leehom marriage breakup with Lee Jinglei: “Do not disturb our family”

It has been eight years since Wang Leehom and his wife, Lee Jinglei tied the knot in 2013, but now announced they were divorcing. Due...
Read more
Celebrity

2PM’s Taecyeon shows his love & support for Chansung’s marriage & resignation

South Korea — 2PM's Taecyeon voiced his support for his bandmate Chansung, who announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby and...
Read more
Featured News

Pritam Singh, most admired politician in Singapore, PM Lee comes in second, according to poll

Singapore — Professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Matrix actor Keanu Reeves and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong – these are a few of the individuals...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 18

Letter to the Editor: Poor maintenance of public area, park benches broken, upgrade delayed 3 years, town council still says wait   Dear Editor, I have lived...
Read more
Celebrity

æspa makes suicide joke: “I’m going to commit suicide if my phone drops,” Netizens find it inappropriate, insensitive & disappointing

South Korea - Aespa Giselle's recent use of the word “suicide” in a video has been deemed “inappropriate” by...
Read more
Celebrity

Wang Leehom marriage breakup with Lee Jinglei: “Do not disturb our family”

It has been eight years since Wang Leehom and his wife, Lee Jinglei tied the knot in 2013, but...
Read more
Celebrity

2PM’s Taecyeon shows his love & support for Chansung’s marriage & resignation

South Korea — 2PM's Taecyeon voiced his support for his bandmate Chansung, who announced that he and his girlfriend...
Read more
Featured News

Pritam Singh, most admired politician in Singapore, PM Lee comes in second, according to poll

Singapore — Professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Matrix actor Keanu Reeves and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong – these are...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore