DJ Jade Rasif visits Bali on helicopter, but netizen says helicopters cause tons of noise pollution

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, DJ Jade Rasif shared that she is now in Bali, Indonesia, with her girlfriends. The photos and videos showed that she travelled using a helicopter, and it was an adventurous ride as it flew just above the water.

In her post, she said, “Just landed in Bali with the girls💕”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Rasif (~˘▾˘)~ (@djjaderasif)

Aside from the photos and videos about the helicopter ride, DJ Jade also shared a picture of herself with her friends enjoying a night swim. Her whole Bali trip was with the help of a travel agency that resides in the said place, ButterSmooth.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and reactions in the comments section.

One IG user admitted: “I used to think helicopters were cool, but it really produces a ton of noise pollution for these isolated islands unfortunately.” This particular comment gained a reply from Jade stating: “what does that mean! Sorry I didn’t even know it was a thing”

The same user explained to the DJ: “If you’re in these tropical islands you’ll notice how quiet they are. When flying a helicopter along the coast line of such island like this, the native wildlife gets affected, disturbed and pushed out. This is what happens in Boracay Island I’m the Philippines, tourist sightseeing helicopter rides have driven local bat populations away. Hope that helps!”

Another IG user remarked: “The low chopper ride across the water must have been exhilarating.”

One more user stated: “Why do I hear jurassic park theme song playing 😅😍”, which Jade replied with: “what a waste!!! Should’ve used it”

More users declared: “Woahhh sg hottest babes😍🔥’, “Nice chopper”, and “Hawaii 5 .00”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg