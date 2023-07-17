Incredible Hulk? Vincent Ng shows his own version of dad bod

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, founder of Wufang Singapore Vincent Ng posted a photo of him with his son, casually enjoying a swim together. In the pictures, Vincent has no top on, revealing his tone and fit body.

He stated in his post caption: “It’s time for you to get some workout.”

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Ben Yeo, also a father, commented: “Wow! I wish my dad also have this body 😂”

One IG user remarked: “Wow if only all dads have this kind of body.”

Another IG user mentioned: “Brilliant washboard eight-pack abs ! Haaa they all are right !”

One user compared him to: “Incredible Hulk😲”

More users declared: “How to achieve that bod? Omg”, “Your muscle last warning bro! 🔥”, “The dad bod everyone needs 🔥🔥”, and “8 packs 😮”

Vincent Ng is the founder of Wufang Singapore, a School of Martial Arts.

In another IG post, Vincent brought him for a trial lesson at the school.

He stated: “Brought Z for a trial lesson @wufangsingapore yesterday, hope he will take up the class 😄”

