Entertainment Celebrity Incredible Hulk? Vincent Ng shows his own version of dad bod

Incredible Hulk? Vincent Ng shows his own version of dad bod

Photo: IG screengrab/ Vincent Ng
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Aiah Bathan

He stated in his post caption: “It’s time for you to get some workout.” 

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, founder of Wufang Singapore Vincent Ng posted a photo of him with his son, casually enjoying a swim together. In the pictures, Vincent has no top on, revealing his tone and fit body. 

He stated in his post caption: “It’s time for you to get some workout.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vincent Ng 翁清海 (@vincentwqh)

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section. 

Ben Yeo, also a father, commented: “Wow! I wish my dad also have this body 😂” 

One IG user remarked: “Wow if only all dads have this kind of body.” 

Another IG user mentioned: “Brilliant washboard eight-pack abs ! Haaa they all are right !” 

One user compared him to: “Incredible Hulk😲” 

More users declared: “How to achieve that bod? Omg”, “Your muscle last warning bro! 🔥”, “The dad bod everyone needs 🔥🔥”, and “8 packs 😮” 

Vincent Ng is the founder of Wufang Singapore, a School of Martial Arts.

In another IG post, Vincent brought him for a trial lesson at the school. 

He stated: “Brought Z for a trial lesson @wufangsingapore yesterday, hope he will take up the class 😄” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vincent Ng 翁清海 (@vincentwqh)

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore