Incredible Hulk? Vincent Ng shows his own version of dad bod

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, founder of Wufang Singapore Vincent Ng posted a photo of him with his son, casually enjoying a swim together. In the pictures, Vincent has no top on, revealing his tone and fit body.
He stated in his post caption: “It’s time for you to get some workout.”
Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.
Ben Yeo, also a father, commented: “Wow! I wish my dad also have this body 😂”
One IG user remarked: “Wow if only all dads have this kind of body.”
Another IG user mentioned: “Brilliant washboard eight-pack abs ! Haaa they all are right !”
One user compared him to: “Incredible Hulk😲”
More users declared: “How to achieve that bod? Omg”, “Your muscle last warning bro! 🔥”, “The dad bod everyone needs 🔥🔥”, and “8 packs 😮”
Vincent Ng is the founder of Wufang Singapore, a School of Martial Arts.
In another IG post, Vincent brought him for a trial lesson at the school.
He stated: “Brought Z for a trial lesson @wufangsingapore yesterday, hope he will take up the class 😄”
