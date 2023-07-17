Hazelle Teo & Kiki Lim collaborate for New Jeans’ new song Super Shy dance cover, netizen says “Where got shy lor. Don’t bluff”

SINGAPORE: Celebrities Hazelle Teo and Kiki Lim amazed their Instagram followers as they posted a dance cover collaboration of K-pop girl group New Jeans’ new song, Super Shy. In the short video, both wore matching full white outfits and were in sync with their dance steps.

The post’s caption stated: “one of us is a little shy, the other is quite shy and together we are super shy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiki Lim 林昭婷 (@kikilzt)

Knowing that the personalities of Lim and Teo are far from being ‘super shy’, fellow Singaporean celebrities and netizens commented on the said post.

Kunhua, a colleague of the artists, remarked: “Where got shy lor. Don’t bluff 😂”

Das DD, another Singaporean celebrity, admitted: “Which one shy? Please don’t confuse me”

One IG user commented: “Nice dance !! Sync lvl is 💯!”

“Omo!! Need more collaboration”, said another IG user.

More users declared: “I didn’t know both of you really shy, love the dancing 😂☺️💞❤️”, “Don’t like new jeans but your dancing 🔛🔝”, “OMG SLAY! please dance to ditto please 😭😭😭😭😭”, “Dance well 👍 matching dancers 👯‍♀️ 🙌👍”, and “Wah super powerful 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

It is well-known that both Teo and Lim love dancing and share dance covers on their respective Instagram accounts.

Recently, Lim also did a dance cover of Kpop girl group XG’s Left Right with Bonnie Loo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiki Lim 林昭婷 (@kikilzt)

Teo’s dance cover featured the Burlesque theme for her little passion project last April. She stated it was a ‘one for the books’ experience.

She stated: “..it’s going back to my roots, and my first love, dance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazelle Teo 张颖双 (@heyhihazelle)

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg