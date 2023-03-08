Benjamin Kheng covers popular K-Pop song, but netizens focus on Baby Yoda instead

SINGAPORE: Benjamin Kheng posted a creatively-made song cover of the popular chart-topping song entitled ‘Ditto’ by rising K-Pop girl group sensation New Jeans. He posted a video on his Instagram that showcased his preparation as he recorded, played various instruments, and sang a part of the song.

In the video clip, Benjamin collated various snippets from different angles of him playing around the piano, beating his drum pad, plucking his violin, stringing his guitar, and singing the song in front of a condenser microphone. “The biggest crime is me wearing old pants to a New Jeans cover,” Benjamin jokingly said in his post caption. And yes, pun intended.

However, despite Benjamin’s talented way of recording his song cover, netizens’ attention was caught by something – or rather someone – who suddenly appeared in his video… a small and cute Baby Yoda (Grogu) figurine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Kheng (@benjaminkheng)

People commented their thoughts on Benjamin’s unique way of recording the song cover, and primarily (and unexpectedly) on baby yoda’s special appearance.

One IG user stated: “Its the Baby yoda for me.”

Another IG user commented: “That baby yoda took all my attention. sorry Ben.”

“Grogu takes the spotlight,” says a viewer who became a fan of Baby Yoda.

Others commended his voice and how his cover was better than the original version. Some requested a full version release of the song.

A proud netizen suggested that he should also release a dance cover with this song, which gained a reply from Benjamin stating “if you do it too.”

An IG user said: “I always love your singing! You are super talented!! Awesome!!!”

One more user remarked: “This is way better than the original!!”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg