MALAYSIA: A recent viral social media post has reignited the debate over the role of English in Malaysia’s job market, with strong opinions on both sides. The discussion highlights the growing tension between globalisation, economic demands, and national identity, as some argue that English proficiency is crucial for career advancement, while others insist that Bahasa Melayu should be prioritised in job interviews.

Viral post questions English expectations in job interviews

The debate was triggered by a woman who voiced her frustration on the platform Threads questioning why Malaysian companies insist on conducting job interviews in English. She shared her experience of repeatedly being expected to converse in English during interviews, despite Malaysia’s national language being Bahasa Melayu.

She also pointed out that many job listings explicitly state “must be fluent in English”, making it difficult for those with only basic proficiency to compete.

English as a gateway to career growth

Supporters of English proficiency argue that fluency in the language is necessary for career advancement, particularly in multinational companies and industries that rely on international trade. They argue that Malaysia’s economy is deeply connected to global markets, and many sectors, such as finance, technology, and tourism, require employees to communicate effectively in English.

English proficiency provides job seekers with more opportunities, higher salaries, and greater career mobility.

Prioritising Bahasa Melayu in job interviews

On the other hand, others believe that Bahasa Melayu should be the primary language of job interviews, arguing that expecting fluency in English discriminates against skilled candidates who are less proficient in the language.

Some view this as an issue of national pride and question why Malaysian employers favour English over Bahasa Melayu. They argue that job interviews should focus more on merit and expertise rather than language fluency.

The influence of globalisation on language expectations

Malaysia’s historical ties to English and its economic reliance on international business have solidified English as a dominant force in the job market. Many Malaysian companies work with foreign clients, investors, and partners, making English a practical necessity in many workplaces.

At the same time, Malaysia’s multilingual landscape adds complexity to the debate. While Bahasa Melayu is the national language, English, Mandarin, and Tamil are widely spoken. As a result, language expectations often depend on industry needs and workplace demographics.

Strong reactions from netizens

The post sparked a flurry of responses online, with many expressing frustration over language expectations in the workplace. Some pointed out that Mandarin speakers in the peninsula also face criticism, questioning why some complain about English while others struggle with job requirements favouring Mandarin.

Others defended the necessity of English, particularly in roles that require communication with clients or international business partners.

Some netizens also highlighted that English fluency has long been a requirement in Malaysia’s corporate sector, making the debate somewhat redundant. One response pointed out that “it’s common in Malaysia since 10, 20 or 30 years ago that if you want to work, especially in the corporate field, you have to be good at English”, They argued that if a job listing explicitly states “must be fluent in English”, it is likely a necessity for the role.

Finding a middle ground

This debate is unlikely to be resolved soon, but some suggest that employers should offer more flexibility, assessing candidates based on their overall skills while allowing them to communicate in Bahasa Melayu when appropriate. Others propose that job listings should differentiate between roles that genuinely require English fluency and those where it is less critical.

Ultimately, while English proficiency can enhance career prospects, it should not be the sole measure of a candidate’s capability. Striking a balance between practicality and inclusivity will be key in ensuring that Malaysian job seekers are judged fairly, regardless of their linguistic background.

