MALAYSIA: Navigating multiple job offers can be a stressful experience, especially when faced with the decision of accepting a less preferred option while waiting for a better one. This is exactly the dilemma that was recently shared on the Reddit forum by a Malaysian job seeker after interviewing for three different companies: one government-linked company (GLC) and two multinational corporations (MNCs).

The GLC offered the most attractive package, but since it was the most recent interview, it could take longer for a response. Meanwhile, one of the MNCs, his least preferred choice due to its low absorption rate, had already extended an offer, with the formal letter expected within the week. To complicate matters, all three positions were expected to start at the same time, leaving him with little room for delay.

Adding another layer to the challenge was relocation. The offices for the three companies were far apart, meaning choosing one would require securing accommodation nearby, something that could become a problem if he later switched employers.

Ethical and professional considerations

One of the biggest concerns when accepting an offer while waiting for a better one is the ethical dilemma of withdrawing at the last minute. While it is not illegal to resign before starting a job, it can leave a bad impression, particularly if the industry is small and word spreads.

Employers invest time and resources into hiring, and backing out at the last moment could burn bridges. Some companies might even blacklist candidates who withdraw after signing, making it harder to apply in the future. On the other hand, job seekers must prioritise their own career growth. If a significantly better offer comes along, staying in a less desirable role out of obligation may not be the best move in the long run.

Managing multiple job offers strategically

To avoid unnecessary stress, job seekers can take several steps to navigate this tricky situation. If the less preferred company extends an offer first, it is possible to request a few more days to a week before signing. Many employers understand that candidates need time to carefully consider their options.

Furthermore, following up with the preferred companies can help provide clarity. Sending a polite email to express continued interest and inquire about the hiring timeline may speed up their decision-making process or at least offer a better idea of when to expect a response.

Honesty and professionalism are key when navigating multiple offers. If withdrawing from an accepted role becomes unavoidable, it is best to inform the employer as soon as possible, express gratitude for the opportunity, and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Handling the situation with transparency and tact can help minimise potential damage to professional relationships.

Redditors chime in

Discussions about job offer dilemmas are common online, and many Reddit users shared their perspectives on how to handle the situation. Some encouraged prioritising personal career growth over professional etiquette, even if it meant withdrawing from an accepted offer.

“If you can wait, wait. Otherwise, accept whichever you prefer more while waiting. It’s unprofessional, but in this case, prioritise yourself. You will be blacklisted for sure and get side-eyes from HR, but at least you get your career, and they will be in your rearview in two weeks,” one user commented.

Others took a more cautious approach, advising job seekers to carefully track offer deadlines and only commit once they had all the necessary information. “Usually, companies will give a deadline to accept the offer—you can ask. Wait for replies from the other companies before the deadline. If you don’t hear back by then, accept the offer,” another comment stated.

“If you later get the role you want, it’s okay to let the other company know you won’t be continuing. I’ve signed an offer letter with an MNC before and decided to let it go after receiving a better offer. Don’t worry about it. You’re evaluating them as much as they are evaluating you,” they added.

Some users also pointed out a key lesson in job hunting. “Always assume you don’t have the job until the actual offer letter arrives.” This highlights the importance of securing a written agreement before making major decisions such as resigning from a current job or relocating.

Ultimately, the online discussions reflect a balance between practicality and professionalism—while job seekers should be mindful of industry reputations, they must also ensure they are making the best decision for their own future.

Should you accept and quit before starting?

While quitting before the first day is technically possible, it should be a last resort. A better approach is to delay signing for as long as possible while awaiting responses from the preferred employers. However, if the situation requires making a tough call, it is always better to prioritise long-term career goals over short-term commitments.

At the end of the day, job seekers must balance professionalism with their own best interests. The key is to handle the process with transparency, tact, and strategic planning. This ensures that whatever choice is made, it leads to a fulfilling and rewarding career path.

Read also: The fear of missing out: How FOMO culture fuels reckless spending and financial stress

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)