Cyndi Wang is just ‘good friends’ with rumoured tech tycoon boyfriend

On Tuesday (Oct 20) when Taiwanese singer-actress Cyndi Wang met the media, love was in the air.

Her team had organised a press conference to announce that the 38-year-old will be holding her second Taipei Arena concert next year but the topic of the day revolved more around proposals and getting married.

As she shared about GIRLS, her new single with Rainie Yang, Wang accidentally gave away why Yang’s husband, Chinese singer Li Ronghao, had proposed to Yang when she was “bare-faced and dressed in her pyjamas”.

Wang shared that Yang was “way too smart and quick at figuring things out”, which meant Li could not find a way to subtly hint to her to “dress up a little” before the proposal. He eventually had to surprise Yang by proposing to her when she least expected it.

Wang then admitted that she had always felt that she would “tie the knot and have [her] own family one day”, and even went on to share more about how she would like her other half to propose to her.

She is reportedly dating 43-year-old Taiwanese tech tycoon Justin. Sources said that they have been dating for the past 3 years and that their relationship is very stable. The pair were seen going out for a meal with friends in April this year.

Wang was then asked if she would mind being proposed to when she is not wearing any make-up. She thought for a bit before chuckling: “I hope that my future partner wouldn’t do that”. She added that, while she’s not exactly easy to fool, she still hopes that she would “be able get a sense of what’s going on at the very least”, so that she can prepare for it.

While she continued to maintain that she’s just “good friends” with Justin, Wang did say that he would be attending her concert as well, and that Justin would “be sitting with some of [her] friends”. /TISG

