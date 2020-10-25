Lee Min Ho has officially joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Pachinko!

- Advertisement -

It was reported that Lee Min Ho has been confirmed for cast of global drama Pachinko, spanning across Korea, Japan and United States. It is based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name and the story is about four generations of a Korean immigrant family and their saga that unfolds across Korea, Japan and the United States. Pachinko is a global project that will feature Korean, Japanese and English and it spans over eight episodes.

Filming commences on-location in Korea on October 26 with plans to film in Canada. According to Korean news reports, Lee Min Ho’s character Hansu is a “rich and powerful merchant with ties to organized crime.” They go on to state, “He’s an opportunist who’s true to his own desires while wanting to be pure when it comes to love. He’s a mysterious character who hides a secret and pursues a forbidden romance, and he plays an important role in the story.”

Variety states that Lee Min Ho joins a cast that also includes Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Min Ha, Soji Arai, and Kaho Minami. The drama’s showrunner, executive producer, and main writer is Soo Hugh, and Kogonada and Justin Chon will each be directing four episodes.

- Advertisement -

Lee Min Ho who acted in The King: Eternal Monarch has become the first Korean celebrity to surpass 20 million followers on Instagram. He also garnered 20 million followers on Facebook.

Lee Min Ho’s agency confirmed that the actor has set a new record with his social media account. He hit the 20 million followers mark on Instagram. This remarkable milestone came just a few weeks after The Legend of the Blue Sea star reached 20 million followers on Facebook as well.

Aside from Instagram and Facebook, the actor also has more than 28.63 million followers on Weibo and three million followers on Twitter.

In other news, Lee Min Ho completed his first series, The King: Eternal Monarch after finishing his compulsory military training. Lee Min Ho was featured in a number of commercials since the end of the drama. /TISG

Please follow and like us: