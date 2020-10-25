Entertainment Celebrity has officially joined the cast of Apple TV+’s !

Lee Min Ho has officially joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Pachinko!

Filming commences on-location in Korea on October 26 with plans to film in Canada.

Lee Min Ho will be starring in Pachinko. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

It was reported that has been confirmed for cast of global drama spanning across Korea, Japan and United States. It is based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name and the story is about four generations of a Korean immigrant family and their saga that unfolds across Korea, Japan and the United States. Pachinko is a global project that will feature Korean, Japanese and English and it spans over eight episodes.

Filming commences on-location in Korea on October 26 with plans to film in Canada. According to Korean news reports, Lee Min Ho’s character Hansu is a “rich and powerful merchant with ties to organized crime.” They go on to state, “He’s an opportunist who’s true to his own desires while wanting to be pure when it comes to love. He’s a mysterious character who hides a secret and pursues a forbidden romance, and he plays an important role in the story.”

Lee Min Ho confirmed for cast of global drama Pachinko. Picture: Instagram

Variety states that Lee Min Ho joins a cast that also includes Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Min Ha, Soji Arai, and Kaho Minami. The drama’s showrunner, executive producer, and main writer is Soo Hugh, and Kogonada and Justin Chon will each be directing four episodes.

- Advertisement -

Lee Min Ho who acted in The King: Eternal Monarch has become the first Korean celebrity to surpass 20 million followers on Instagram. He also garnered 20 million followers on Facebook.

Lee Min Ho’s agency confirmed that the actor has set a new record with his social media account. He hit the 20 million followers mark on Instagram. This remarkable milestone came just a few weeks after The Legend of the Blue Sea star reached 20 million followers on Facebook as well.

Aside from Instagram and Facebook, the actor also has more than 28.63 million followers on Weibo and three million followers on Twitter.

In other news, Lee Min Ho completed his first series, The King: Eternal Monarch after finishing his compulsory military training. Lee Min Ho was featured in a number of commercials since the end of the drama. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Paul Tambyah says SDP’s healthcare plan is superior to MediShield Life

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah indicated that the opposition party's healthcare plan is superior to the government's MediShield Life scheme, as he urged Singaporeans to contribute to the public consultation on the MediShield Life 2020 review the day before...
View Post
Featured News

Govt warns against delaying MediShield Life premium hike despite concerns

The authorities do not seem to be in favour of delaying the impending MediShield Life premium hike despite concerns. Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said on Monday (19 Oct) that delaying the premium hike will only lead...
View Post
Featured News

Sylvia Lim files full motion in Parliament on issues arising from Parti Liyani case

The Workers' Party has filed a Full Motion in Parliament to discuss issues arising from the high-profile case involving ex-domestic helper Parti Liyani, who was acquitted on appeal of theft last month in a case brought by her former employer, then-Changi...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet