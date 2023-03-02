Customer says bad experience with Samsung’s quality & service has led him to iPhone

SINGAPORE: Yet another disgruntled Samsung mobile phone user has taken to social media recently, this time saying that he guesses “retaining customers is not important” and that his encounter with them has caused him to decide to switch to iPhone, even if he’s never owned one before.

Mr Tanner Tan, a Samsung customer, posted photos of his Samsung Fold 3 on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (March 1). He said his phone has quality issues, but what made the experience so bad for him was how these issues were handled.

“I have been Samsung fan since 1995 or so & owned Note 1 all the way till Note 20 & recently Fold 3 (2 sets). The recent screen quality issues with my 2 Fold 3 (around a year of usage) & wifi issues slightly after a year – made me worry about Fold series quality. Flagship & high end model with bad quality issues,” he wrote.

“To make it worst, your 2 managers’ (they claimed) services were totally disappointing, gave me a ‘do i care’ impression,” Mr Tan added, also writing that he’ll let his Samsung Fold phones “be a white elephant.”

He also underlined how important after-sales service is, writing, “I believe electronic products will at some point in time has product quality issues BUT the most important is how you own it, admit your products has quality issue and address it for the customer.

Because of your extremely poor customer service or after-sales services, you are going to lose one loyal customer.”

On Feb 26 (Sunday), a woman posted on COMPLAINT SINGAPORE that Samsung charged her almost $400 when she brought her phone for repair as a green line had appeared on her screen when she updated it.

After this, several other Samsung phone users have also been posting about the same problems.

In quick succession, three other people posted on the page about issues with their Samsung phones. First was a man who wrote on Feb 27 (Monday) that Samsung refused to repair his new flip phone as it’s no longer in “tip top new condition,” followed by two other Samsung-related complaints on Tuesday morning (Feb 28) from another man and woman.

The man posted a screenshot of his phone with a green line running down the middle of his screen. “I’m also facing the same problem after updated the software. it seem like purposely force us to change a new phone. Pls help to do something to this issue! bought this phone for less than 2yrs, but was informed by Samsung has to pay 380-450 for the repair cost,” wrote Mr Joseph Chia.

As for a female Facebook user who goes by Lyn Lyn on the platform, she wrote that her Samsung Flip 3 5G phone had been in good working condition but that a software update “damaged” her phone.

“The screen will go black when the phone is closed and will not turn on when the phone is open. Had to click many times at the side button for the phone screen to turn on!”

And when she went to the company’s service centre at VivoCity, she was charged over $400 for the repair.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both Mr Tan and Samsung. /TISG

