More Singaporeans reporting Samsung green line problems after software update

SINGAPORE: After a woman posted online on Feb 26 (Sunday) that Samsung charged her almost $400 when she brought her phone for repair as a green line had appeared on her screen when she updated it, several other Samsung phone users have also been posting about the same problems.

In quick succession, three other people have posted on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page about issues with their Samsung phones. First was a man who wrote on Feb 27 (Monday) that Samsung refused to repair his new flip phone as it’s no longer in “tip top new condition,” followed by two other Samsung-related complaints on Tuesday morning (Feb 28) from another man and woman.

The man posted a screenshot of his phone with a green line running down the middle of his screen. “I’m also facing the same problem after updated the software. it seem like purposely force us to change a new phone. Pls help to do something to this issue! bought this phone for less than 2yrs, but was informed by Samsung has to pay 380-450 for the repair cost,” wrote Mr Joseph Chia.

As for a female Facebook user who goes by Lyn Lyn on the platform, she wrote that her Samsung Flip 3 5G phone had been in good working condition but that a software update “damaged” her phone.

“The screen will go black when the phone is closed and will not turn on when the phone is open. Had to click many times at the side button for the phone screen to turn on!”

And when she went to the company’s service centre at VivoCity, she was charged over $400 for the repair.

“Is this a gimmick to damage the phone through your software update to make money out of repair! It was the software update that damage my phone and yet one had to pay $400+ becasue of the software problem! Is this a scam???,” she asked in her post.

As these issues appear to be affecting many others, both posts have been commented on and shared numerous times.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Chia and Ms Lyn Lyn, as well as to Samsung for comment. /TISG

