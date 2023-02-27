Samsung charges woman $398 for screen repair as a result of updating her phone; many netizens say it’s a common issue

SINGAPORE: “I’m so disappointed by Samsung,” wrote a netizen after she was charged $398 when she brought her phone, a Note 20 Ultra, for repair.

The netizen, who wrote a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Feb 26) under an account called Sewingwith Kayzel, wrote that a green line had appeared on her screen after a “sudden request to update software.”

After this happened, she booked an appointment at Plaza Singapura Samsung care. Ms Kayzel wrote that she saw one man with the same issue after a software update, and because it was still under warranty, he just paid for the labour of the repair.

However, “FOR ME NOT SO LUCKY,” she added.

The staff told her she needed to pay $398 for the screen repair, and she expressed regret that she updated her phone at all, because otherwise “I won’t have this issue…now turn out like I need to spend $398 to repair due to Samsung mobile update software.”

“This is unacceptable, but what we can do they refuse to repair?”

Ms Kayzel thought she’d resort to doing a Facebook live session then and there, but did not do so.

She added that she’s seen that other people have encountered the same problem on other websites and tagged both Samsung and Samsung Global in her post requesting the company to handle the issue.

“Your phone now cost more then 1k not $100 i don think a lot ppl willing to pay this screen repair when it turns our to be yr software issue,” she added.

When The Independent Singapore reached out to Ms Kayzel, she underlined to us how unhappy she had been with Samsung’s customer service, as the cause of the technical issue was never explained to her.

“Just seat down there and say this and that,” she added, saying that the staff merely suggested that she buy a new phone.

And while she was upset, Ms Kayzel did not want to shout at anyone, so she just took her phone and left. But had she been daring enough, “think I will fb live there,” she told us.

On a more serious note, she also said she hopes Samsung can do something on an issue that was caused by a software update on their end, or charge a small amount for repair, or a one-time “free repair due to update system.”

She added that she has taken very good care of her phone, never having dropped or scratched it, and Samsung phones are not cheap, as they can cost over $1,000 in Singapore.

A number of netizens commenting on Ms Kayzel’s post said they have the same issue on their Samsung phone.

Others also expressed unhappiness with the company’s service.

Others also expressed unhappiness with the company’s service.

The Independent Singapore has also reached out to Samsung for comment.

It seems that many Samsung users really do have this problem, which has led to a number of videos about it online. Here’s one video that shows how to avoid it.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg