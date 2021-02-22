Cruz Beckham turns 16

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham turned 16 and the teenager marked the occasion by getting a brand new piercing just like his dad used to sport. Cruz shared a selfie on Instagram Stories captioning it, “It’s ma burfday”, and he posted a close-up photo of his earlobe with what appears to be a mini grey skull earring. Victoria and David have not commented on Cruz’s piercing but it is most likely they will approve since piercings are common among the whole family.

According to a report by Hello Magazine on Feb 21, David used to have not one but two ear piercings which he showed off with matching diamond earrings. Victoria showed off her new ear piercings back in 2019.

During a Q&A segment on her Instagram Stories, one fan asked: “Where do you get your ear piercings done?” The former Spice Girl wrote: “Bridgett from @miamitatooco and @lizziemandler are amazing! The helix, forward helix and conch piercings are new this summer.”

Cruz’s elder siblings have also done piercings in the past. In 2014, Brooklyn was accompanied by his parents during a trip to Claire’s, and three years later Romeo, then 14, showed off his earrings in a snap with his cousin

- Advertisement -

The Beckham clan paid tribute to Cruz on social media on his birthday, with Victoria sharing a video of him singing and gushing: “Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham #harperseven x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

David similarly marked his son’s special day with a series of photos and videos of Cruz growing up. The doting dad added: “Happy 16th Birthday to my little man… Have the most amazing day, dad is so proud of you, love you always and forever. Sorry about the singing @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven @friends.”

Fans showered the teen with birthday wishes in the comments section, with one writing: “My favorite. Happy Birthday.” Football coach Robert Keane remarked: “Happy birthday Cruz. Lovely kid, so funny.”

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg