Jay Chou has an impersonator on Clubhouse

Taiwan — The latest social networking app Clubhouse is a hit right now due to its exclusive, by-invite-only format. Regular people as well as famous people have hopped on board, so it is no surprise that Mandopop king Jay Chou has joined Clubhouse, too, right? Netizens who managed to score an invite to the app were thrilled to see an account with the display name “Jay” alongside the same profile the 42-year-old is currently using on Instagram, on Clubhouse.

However, it was not meant to be. According to a report by 8days.sg on Feb 19, Chou went on Instagram a couple of days ago to denounce the impostor, with a screenshot of the fake account.

“Who are you? I’m not on this [app]” he wrote in his caption. So it appears that Chou is not on Clubhouse, at least not yet. This is not the first time Chou has an impostor on social media, what with the surge of online imposters targeting celeb fans these days. Currently, Chou is active only on Instagram and Facebook.

Born on Jan 18, 1979, Jay Chou is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actor, film director, businessman and magician. Dubbed the “King of Mandopop”, he has sold more than 30 million albums. Chou is one of the best-selling artists in Mainland China and is known for his work with lyricist Vincent Fang, with whom he has collaborated frequently.

In 2000, Chou released his debut studio album, Jay (2000), brought out by the record company Alfa Music, to moderate success. Chou rose to fame with the release of his second studio album, Fantasy (2001), which combined Western and Eastern music styles. The album won five Golden Melody Awards, including Album of the Year. He has since released 12 more studio albums, spawning a string of hit singles and gaining prominence in Asian communities around the world. Chou has embarked on six world tours, performing in cities around the world to more than 10 million spectators as of 2019. /TISG

