Commenters call TikToker Aloysius Ng another ‘Dee Kosh’ after sexual harassment allegations emerge

Singapore—PSA to everyone: sending an unsolicited photo of one’s genitals is never a good idea. And sending one to an underaged girl, or boy, could get you into serious trouble.

Popular local TikToker Aloysius Ng (@alloitv_) may be finding this out the hard way.

The trouble began on May 25 (Tuesday) when allegations emerged that Mr Ng, who has over 50,000 followers, sent photos of his private parts to a 17-year-old girl.

The Instagram account complaint.sg showed screenshots of a chat between Mr Ng and an unnamed female, captioning it, “Harlo Polis, this horny boi aka @alloitv_ DMed a 17 yr old girl on IG asking for her snapchat… After that he asked her to tease him and judge his kkj size. Worst still, he proceeded to sent unsolicited kkj pics to her?!! (This one cannot show y’all lah 🙃 ).”

In the chat, Mr Ng offers several times to send a photo of his private parts, which the girl says repeatedly she “doesn’t want” (DW).

Commenters on the post alleged that this is not the first time he has done so, that he had such chats with others also who were underaged.

Others are calling him another “Dee Kosh,” referencing the local YouTuber who was accused of sexual harassment of minors last year.

Following the post on complaint.sg, Mr Ng uploaded another video on Tiktok, saying that the chat had been “taken out of context”, but also promising to “work on himself”.

However, he made no mention that the girl was allegedly underaged.

He said, “Hi guys. So basically I would like to address all the recent allegations about me. This issue happened about 6 months back. Firstly, it was taken out of context, where it is not the full conversation.”

Mr Ng called it “sort a mutual thing where both our pictures were exchanged”, adding, “Once again, it was taken out of context to somehow make me look bad.”

He also said that he “didn’t know how it got out”, before proceeding to issue a non-apology.

“But definitely it was a bad example so I will be very careful with my words and actions and how I represent myself.

“And for all those out there and support me, I will work on myself.”

Another post was published by complaint.sg on Wednesday (May 26) in answer to Mr Ng.

“She rejected you 8 times, which part of NO do you not understand?

“The context is that you sexually harassed a 17 yr old girl with your dic pics despite her refusing your sexual advances.”

Furthermore, the girl also reached out to say she had never sent nude photos to Mr Ng, contrary to what he said.

The post ended with a call for the TikToker to apologise to the girl and others he might have treated in the same way.

