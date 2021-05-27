Home News Delivery woman drops shipment and damages goods at customer's doorstep

Photo: FB screengrab/ Qamarul Asyraf

Phuong Le Ha

Singapore – A delivery woman deliberately dropped a parcel outside the customer’s flat.

The woman was caught on the household camera dropping the parcel outside the flat on May 26 at 11.25 pm.

Another camera at the doorbell also showed evidence of her rough handling.

She took a photo of the parcel as proof she had delivered it.

Photo: FB screengrab/ Qamarul Asyraf

Then she pressed the doorbell before leaving.

The customer later uploaded all the camera footage on Complaint Singapore Facebook Public Group complaining against the delivery woman.

Two boxes of Nan4 milk inside the parcel were squashed because it had been dropped by her.

Photo: FB screengrab/ Qamarul Asyraf

“Box was torn, Milk box was damaged also,” said the customer.

The buyer said he ordered the milk from Shopee and they were delivered by J&T Express.

“If she can throw in front of my gate, I believe her parcel handling on her vehicle would be the same,” the customer added.

He also pointed that the upper corner of the box had already got damaged before she dropped it.

The post attracted 400 comments and shared more than 5,000 times.

Some Facebook users suggested J&T Express reconsider their contract with the delivery woman and discipline her.

J&T Express said that they were investigating the issue and also reached out to the customer in question.

“We are fully committed to safeguarding the delivery of parcels by our drivers, and have in place strict guidelines on delivery standards for all our contractors,” J&T Express told Mothership.sg.

“We will be undertaking the necessary action to ensure that the utmost care is taken for our customers’ packages. Pending the outcome of our investigation, sanctions could include a fine and other penalties,” J&T Express stated.

