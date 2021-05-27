Sengkang General Hospital ups safety measures after housekeeper tests positive for Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Sengkang General Hospital assured the public that it is taking additional precautionary measures after one staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member, a 22-year-old housekeeper from one of the hospital’s service providers, is Case 63711, and was included in the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) update on Tuesday (May 25)

The hospital said he last reported for work on Saturday (May 22).

According to MOH, he is a Malaysian national who developed a fever on May 23, and was examined the following day at a polyclinic, where he was tested for Covid.

“He was immediately isolated when his ART result came back positive. His PCR test result also came back positive for Covid-19 infection on 24 May. His serology test result is negative,” MOH added.

The hospital said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 26) that the housekeeper is now warded in its isolation ward and is doing well.

- Advertisement -

“Our housekeeper did not have any interaction with Covid-19 patients and adhered to appropriate precautionary measures such as wearing appropriate PPE while performing housekeeping duties. He was responsible in seeking medical attention promptly when unwell. His recent swab done as part of the proactive surveillance testing at SKH on 21 May was negative. He is not vaccinated.”

Sengkang General Hospital added that measures have been put in place to mitigate the risk of spread of infection, including contact tracing and the testing of hospital staff, as well as disinfecting all the areas where the housekeeper had worked.

The hospital is also on “heightened vigilance to keep our patients, their family members and our staff safe,” with masking, hand hygiene and safe distancing measure observed carefully.

/TISG

Read also: Singapore will roll out Covid-detecting breath test developed by NUS grads

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg