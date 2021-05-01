International COVID 19 Covid-19 measures creep in once more, public urged to cap social gatherings...

Covid-19 measures creep in once more, public urged to cap social gatherings at two a day

People eat at a hawker centre while observing social distancing in Singapore on June 19, 2020, as restrictions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus are eased. - Restaurants, retail shops and most other businesses reopened in Singapore on June 19 as the virus-hit city-state eased curbs, but the city-state's leader cautioned residents "not to go overboard celebrating". (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Obbana Rajah

COVID 19
Singapore — Safety measures are being stepped up again to contain the spread of community cases following a Covid-19 spike in March and April.

At a press conference on Friday (Apr 30), Education Minister Lawrence Wong outlined the measures that will be implemented from May 1 through May 14.

Singaporeans are being urged to have no more than two social gatherings a day, according to a Straits Times online report.

Malls and large standalone stores have their occupancy limit reduced to one person per 10 sq m of gross floor area, down from one person per 8 sq m.

Odd and even date entry restrictions on Sundays will be reinstated for popular malls such as Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza.

Outdoor barbecue pits and campsites will be closed to the public.

From May 7 to May 14, all attractions that received prior approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to operate at 65 per cent of their operating capacity will have to reduce this to 50 per cent.

Furthermore, employers should also allow staff to work from home as far as possible, and social gatherings in the workplace should be avoided.

The new measures come after 76 members of the staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) were placed on leave of absence (LOA) in an attempt  to control the Covid-19 cluster at the hospital.

Four of the hospital wards have now been locked down.

Out of the 13 cases in the TTSH cluster, five are members of the staff including two doctors, one nurse, one healthcare assistant and one cleaner, who worked in the ward where the cluster first emerged. The eight others are hospital patients. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

