After S’pore police female officer appears on SPF TikTok video, netizens beg her with ‘arrest me now’ comments

- Advertisement -

Most of the videos on the official Singapore Police Force TikTok channel have gotten thousands of views, but a recent one featuring a female officer received a lot more attention than usual—going viral in just a short time.

“Hi there! I’m Priscilla,” the young officer says at the beginning of the video. This was apparently enough to set many presumably male hearts aflutter, and the video has been viewed over 740,000 since it was posted on Nov 8.

Not that the video shows officer Priscilla, a team leader from the ERT (Emergency Response Team), Bedok Division, in anything other than a professional light.

She matter-of-factly explains her job. “As an ERT officer, we respond to cases involving firearms and dangerous weapons” and walks around carrying 17 kilos worth of equipment on her neat frame.

The no-nonsense cop also responds with “of course not” when asked if she can be followed on patrol, but encourages viewers to say “hi” to officers when they see them “outside on the road”.

Aside from the high number of views, the TikTok video has been liked over 43,000 times and has received over a thousand comments.

And as innocuous as the TikTok was, it appeared to be enough for viewers to see it as some kind of thirst trap, with many commenters, practically begging Priscilla to “arrest them”.

“She can arrest me anytime,” reads the most popular comment.

One netizen, however, said that it’s Priscilla who should be arrested.

“my crime is falling in love with the officer…,” wrote another commenter.

One commenter even made a reference to chewing gum, which is against the law to import and sell in Singapore, apart from specific exceptions.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg