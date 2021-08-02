PSP’s video series in response to recent traumatic incidents in Singapore schools garners thousands of views’

- Advertisement -

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has recently published several videos on its TikTok account in response to the traumatic incidents that have occurred in Singapore schools.

The videos tackled mental health, dealing with trauma, self-care, and educating viewers on the different stress reactions one can have following a traumatic incident.

The recent news of a killing that took place in River Valley High wherein a sixteen-year-old murdered a thirteen-year-old allegedly with an axe, shocked the nation of Singapore.

The incident unfolded what seems to be a longstanding issue of the failure to properly and sufficiently acknowledge and prioritise mental health.

In a recent article, one netizen called out the narrative around mental health, saying, “Singapore is truly one of the worst places for mental health,” after she was upset by Director-General of the Ministry of Education Wong Siew Hoong’s statement two days after the horrifying incident wherein he called the fact that 97 per cent of students had already returned to school was “resilience.”

In lieu of this, the PSP has released a series of videos on its TikTok page which aimed to spread awareness of trauma and how to deal with it.

The first video tackled how to help someone who has been traumatised. The video stressed the importance of providing a listening ear, with the speaker explaining, “It is crucial for those affected by the trauma to share their thoughts and feelings, so they can feel supported.”

Showing empathy and avoiding patronising were also mentioned, with the speaker saying, “Instead, we can provide assurance and hope in a sincere way that addresses their needs.”

The second video tackled ways people can practice self-care following trauma. Taking care of oneself and processing thoughts and feelings by writing them down or sharing them with someone were listed. So was seeking professional help.

Since their publication, all in all, the videos have garnered thousands of views. After each one, viewers were reminded, “Remember, you are not alone. Reach out for help if needed.”

A hotline number for those who may be in distress was also shared. /TISG

